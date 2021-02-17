Viamonte at Walnut Creek Announces Program Giving Buyers Risk-Free Opportunity to Test the Waters

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For many older adults considering a move into a Life Plan Community, the decision is not always an easy one. For many, leaving the family home comes with a unique set of challenges both physical and emotional. But for the first time in the area, potential buyers can take a no risk test drive of life at Viamonte. If the community does not live up to their expectations, they can move out, no questions asked. The program is being dubbed the "Pathway Initiative" which provides unique incentives for buyers still on the fence or not sure what life is like in a Life Plan Community. You can move in and take up to 6 months to try it out risk free. If they are not totally satisfied with the move they can leave with no questions asked, and no financial penalty applied.

Viamonte is located in beautiful Walnut Creek, California A beautiful indoor pool is just one of the many lifestyle offerings at Viamonte

"We understand that making a decision to move into a senior community can be challenging and emotional – particularly in these uncertain times during the pandemic," said Dave Latina, head of Development for Sequoia Living. "Our aim with the Pathway Initiative is to let those interested to give us a try with the least amount of worry and stress."

Latina added that the Pathway Initiative is also a great way to see for yourself what others are already enjoying – a caring and attentive staff, amazing cuisine, and a beautifully designed community in the heart of Walnut Creek

Featuring 1-bed/1-bath or 2-bed/2-bath with adjacent dens, the living spaces are designed to be roomy, light and bright, with high end designer features and finishes. Full kitchens, generous living spaces, and private decks or patios round out the residence offering. In addition, Viamonte at Walnut Creek features gourmet dining through two onsite restaurants, a wine bar, outdoor fireplaces and sitting areas, bocce court and heated swimming pool with nano-doors leading to a sundeck. A private gym, salon, art and workshop are all included at Viamonte. Located just minutes from downtown Walnut Creek's performing arts, shopping, museums and other local attractions, Viamonte offers dynamic living with services to support seniors at any stage. Many new residents say that it is a step up from luxury leaving and exceeds their greatest expectations.

"Life at Viamonte feels like staying at a high-end resort," said Lon Shapiro, a new Viamonte Resident. "The most important part of this journey for me is to feel safe, and the relief I have experienced since moving into the serene sanctuary that is Viamonte, had a lot to do with the thoughtful process of being able to choose how and when to make that step for me."

The benefits of a life-plan community are numerous, but perhaps the most important is the security it gives residents who may not need additional care today, the ability to access care later when it is needed from the comfort of their community. Services include assisted living to memory care services if and when needed.

While Viamonte At Walnut Creek enjoys the reputation of being one of the fastest selling Life Plan Communities in Northern California, a limited number of beautiful homes are still available. The preview center welcomes potential residents at its state-of-the-art studio located at 165 Lennon Ln, Suite 105, Walnut Creek to view the property safely. In addition, online appointments are available. To schedule a tour, simply call 925-621-6600 or visit online at www.viamonteliving.org .

Contact:

Marcus Young

415-505-2525

[email protected]

SOURCE Sequoia Living - Viamonte