Viamonte Awarded Prestigious LEED® Green Building Certification U.S. Green Building Council® Awards Walnut Creek Property LEED Gold Certification

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Viamonte at Walnut Creek announced today that is has been awarded LEED® Gold Certification. The luxurious and sustainable senior living property designed by HKIT Architects, Lowney Architecture and Studio Six 5 Interior Architecture joins a select group of sustainable and innovative buildings that are LEED-certified.

LEED, (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design), developed by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC), is the most widely used green building rating system in the world and an international symbol of excellence. Through design, construction and operations practices that improve environmental and human health, LEED-certified buildings are helping to make the world more sustainable.

Viamonte achieved LEED certification for implementing practical and measurable strategies and solutions in areas including sustainable site development, water savings, energy efficiency, materials selection and indoor environmental quality. Green buildings allow companies to operate more sustainably and give the people inside them a healthier, more comfortable space to work.

Key elements of this community include inclusive design, including biophilic design elements that provide organic natural surroundings for increased wellness and mental health, and soft indirect cove lighting that minimizes glare and highlights architectural lines. Knife edge coves in the bistro bar and dining room appear to "float" in the space. The project includes carefully placed technology that provides care monitoring and life-enhancing programs, and Universal Design principles to improve both the ease of living and to de-institutionalize the environment. The building was designed to maximize.

"Viamonte's contemporary design feels "dynamic" and engaging with vibrant art and natural light that takes advantage of the beauty of its surrounding progressive Bay Area neighborhood," said John Frando, AIA, LEED AP, CASp and Principal of HKIT Architects.

LEED is a globally recognized symbol of excellence in green building. LEED certification ensures electricity cost savings, lower carbon emissions and healthier environments where people live, work, learn, play and worship. In the United States alone, buildings account for almost 40 percent of national CO2 emissions, but LEED-certified buildings have 34 percent lower CO2 emissions, consume 25 percent less energy and 11 percent less water, and have diverted more than 80 million tons of waste from landfills.

The LEED green building rating system has gone through several evolutions since it was originally introduced in 1998. With its initial launch, LEED opened a new chapter in building design, construction, management and operation that inspired new energy efficiency and environmental sustainability technologies and gave rise to a full-blown industry dedicated to supporting green buildings. Now, its current version, LEED v4.1, is the most robust, flexible and transparent rating system ever.

Viamonte at Walnut Creek, owned by Sequoia Living, includes independent apartments, assisted living units and memory care. The 191 units at Viamonte feature spacious floor plans, modern kitchens, and private patios or balconies. The award-winning design of the community includes $1.5 million in public art on display on every floor and common area. Viamonte is a truly inspired environment to call home. For more information or to schedule a private tour and lunch at Viamonte, contact the sales office at 925-621-6600 or visit online at viamonteliving.org.

In continuous practice in the Bay Area since 1948, HKIT Architects brings enthusiasm, commitment, and invaluable experience to every project. We maintain an average of 50 professional staff dedicated to design and client relationships. Our size and structure allow for a level of specialization and client attentiveness characteristic of small firms, while affording the strength and flexibility of a larger group of professionals. HKIT has a strong record of earning broad-based community acceptance through designs that are sensitive to neighbors, highly functional and resolve difficult sites. In addition, we strive to ensure that our designs reflect the client's requirements, circumstances, site, and budget.

The U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) is committed to a healthy, resilient and equitable future for all through the development of green buildings, cities and communities. For more than 20 years, USGBC has been advancing green building practices through the development of LEED, the world's most widely used green building program. With the support of thousands of members, volunteers and partners, USGBC provides robust green building education courses, a rigorous professional credentialing program, and advocates for effective public policies. It convenes an international network of green building and sustainability leaders through the annual Greenbuild International Conference & Expo, and forward-thinking programs, including the Center for Green Schools. For more information, visit usgbc.org and connect on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

