Vianai Systems Announces Global Launch of Boomi FinTalk Powered by Vianai for Real-time, Accurate Conversational AI for Finance

Purpose-built for finance, Boomi FinTalk powered by Vianai enables CFOs and finance users to ask ad-hoc, natural-language questions and get real-time, actionable insights for expense management, variance analysis, revenue strategies and more.

Boomi's expansive integration capabilities enable finance users to ask questions of structured and unstructured data, across ERP systems, databases, data lakes, documents, or other applications and data connected to Boomi.

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vianai Systems, a leading provider of conversational AI solutions for finance, today announced at Boomi World a strategic OEM agreement with Boomi, the intelligent integration and automation leader, and the launch of Boomi FinTalk powered by Vianai, addressing the rapidly accelerating demand for accurate, domain-specific, vendor-agnostic, enterprise-grade AI solutions for finance.

Boomi Logo

"Today's analytics tools have become extremely complicated to use, and prevent finance users from asking questions and getting answers in real-time. On the other hand, generative AI holds a lot of promise for natural language questions, but has proven to hallucinate and deliver inaccurate results," said Dr. Vishal Sikka, founder and CEO, Vianai Systems. "With FinTalk, we are bringing the power of real-time, natural language questions, built for finance users, together with the underlying technology, and the vast connections to data and systems, to help finance users find the "why" behind the data and make decisions faster."

Data that finance teams need continues to be fragmented and split across operational systems of record, data warehouses, data lakes, and documents. Extracting valuable information and insights from these various places continues to take hours to days, even sometimes weeks, and continues to require specialists. With generative AI and FinTalk, this is now possible in real-time.

"With Boomi FinTalk powered by Vianai, there is no need for specialists, consultants or other intermediaries to run reports or generate visualizations – finance users can query systems and data directly and get insights instantly, unlocking an unprecedented time-to-value for AI-powered decision making," said Steve Lucas, CEO at Boomi.

Boomi FinTalk powered by Vianai brings together the power of Boomi's category-leading integration platform as a service (iPaaS) with Vianai's purpose-built conversational AI application for finance, enabling CFOs and finance users to ask any financial question directly to structured and unstructured data, across ERP systems, documents, their data lake, or any other application or data connected to Boomi. Using natural language queries, users can generate charts, graphs and text summaries in real-time to drive insights related to anything from expense management to revenue generation strategies.

About Boomi FinTalk powered by Vianai

Boomi FinTalk powered by Vianai is accessible via Boomi GPT, with querying capabilities against any data connected to Boomi, and includes the following features:

Real-time answers to real-time questions – unleash the power of ad-hoc financial questions, real-time insights for expense management, revenue strategies, and more, and in the moment financial reporting for boards, management teams, lines of business, and other key stakeholders.

– unleash the power of ad-hoc financial questions, real-time insights for expense management, revenue strategies, and more, and in the moment financial reporting for boards, management teams, lines of business, and other key stakeholders. Structured and unstructured data – unlock answers to questions that have never been possible to ask before or are complex and time consuming to answer such as, "Show all customers by customer number and customer name whose revenue in 2023 is below 1 million but its revenue in 2022 is over 1 million." Get answers and insights in seconds not weeks or months.

– unlock answers to questions that have never been possible to ask before or are complex and time consuming to answer such as, "Show all customers by customer number and customer name whose revenue in 2023 is below 1 million but its revenue in 2022 is over 1 million." Get answers and insights in seconds not weeks or months. Any finance data from any system or data lake connected to Boomi – query against finance data that might be sitting inside a variety of systems to transform processes (e.g., order to cash).

– query against finance data that might be sitting inside a variety of systems to transform processes (e.g., order to cash). Anti-hallucination techniques intervene and improve LLM outputs – have confidence that answers are reliable and accurate and can be verified within the data.

– have confidence that answers are reliable and accurate and can be verified within the data. No system expertise required – no more requests for additional resources or specialists; no more wait times for reports; ask questions – get answers.

About Vianai Systems

Vianai Systems, Inc. is a leading provider of conversational AI applications for the enterprise, including its flagship application, Conversational Finance. Conversational Finance, powered by the company's hila™ platform uniquely brings the combined capabilities of domain-specific conversational AI for finance, together with the anti-hallucination techniques of hila, for maximum accuracy and reliability of Generative AI for enterprises. The hila platform helps enterprises minimize the risks of AI, while taking full advantage of the transformation potential of reliable AI systems. Follow Vianai Systems on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Shabana Khan

[email protected]

+14158123325

SOURCE Vianai Systems