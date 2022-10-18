Vianai Systems' Founder and CEO Dr. Vishal Sikka to Speak on Human-Centered AI at Oracle CloudWorld 2022

Dr. Sikka to outline how Human-Centered AI based products and technologies can deliver on the transformative potential of AI for enterprises

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vianai Systems , the human-centered AI platform and products company, today announced that company Founder and CEO Dr. Vishal Sikka will be a solutions keynote speaker at this week's Oracle CloudWorld .

Dr. Sikka will give a wide-ranging talk on how enterprises can dramatically accelerate their AI initiatives to drive business transformation, by aligning technology and data with the power of human understanding, judgment, and collaboration. He will also unveil new strategies for delivering breakthrough technologies directly into the hands of users and decision-makers at scale.

During his address, Dr. Sikka will outline Vianai's human-centered approach to AI, helping enterprises to build responsible, trustworthy, and sustainable systems in service of business outcomes. Systems that are explainable, observable and retrainable – not just by technology experts but by business users as well. He will demonstrate the company's current solutions for ML model monitoring, critical to running trusted, explainable models at massive scale, that bring fair and unbiased intelligence to empower decision-makers. He will also share early results of Vianai's breakthrough technologies to radically accelerate the performance of ML models and lower their resource consumption, a key challenge with today's AI.

Dr. Sikka will speak from Venetian Hall K and on the event livestream on Tuesday, October 18 from 4:00 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. PDT. Access to the keynote livestream is available through the free event digital pass.

During the event, Vianai Systems will be exhibiting in the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Community, booth #263. For more information or to book a meeting, click here .

About Dr. Vishal Sikka

Dr. Sikka is widely considered one of the world's leading experts in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, and frequently advises the C-suites of the largest and most respected companies in the world on AI strategies to transform their businesses. He is the Founder and CEO of Vianai Systems, a Palo Alto, California-based AI platform and products company. Dr. Sikka is the former CEO of Infosys and former executive board member and head of products at SAP. He holds a PhD in computer science with a focus on artificial intelligence from Stanford University. Dr. Sikka serves on Oracle's Board of Directors, the Supervisory Board of the BMW Group, the GlaxoSmithKline Board of Directors, and the Advisory Council for Stanford University's Institute for Human-centered AI (HAI). Follow @VSikka on Twitter.

About Vian:

Vianai Systems, Inc. is a Human-Centered AI platform and products company launched in 2019 to address the unfulfilled promise of enterprise AI. Vianai's customers include many of the largest and most respected businesses in the world, to which it delivers AI, ML, and data science platforms and products. Vianai helps its customers amplify the transformational potential within their organizations using its H+AI Platform and products, including its Vian H+AI MLOps Platform , the Dealtale Revenue Science Platform , and others, with a distinct approach in how it thoughtfully brings together humans with technology. This human-centered approach differentiates Vianai from other platform and product companies and enables its customers to fulfill AI's true promise for the benefit of humanity. Follow @VianaiSystems on Twitter , or follow us on LinkedIn .

