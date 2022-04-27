Viance Expands R&D Department

Viance hires Dr. Rufai Ibrahim as Sr. Formulation Chemist

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Viance is pleased to announce the hiring of Dr. Rufai Ibrahim, an experienced formulation chemist with a history of working in biotechnology and the coatings industry.

Dr. Ibrahim earned his doctorate in Philosophy (PhD) in Polymer Chemistry from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Dr. Ibrahim's chemistry formulation experience includes development work with Syngenta and Sherwin Williams, with clinical pharmacology experience with Nuventra.