viaNexus Adds MT Newswires to Its Marketplace, Expanding Agent-Ready Financial News Across Investors, Fintechs, and Institutions

NEW YORK and LONDON, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- viaNexus, the high-performance market data marketplace built for modern and agent-driven workflows, today announced the addition of MT Newswires to the viaNexus Marketplace. The integration makes MT Newswires' trusted, real-time financial news available to sophisticated individual investors, fintech platforms, and institutional clients through viaNexus' low-latency APIs and streaming infrastructure.

As part of the strategic engagement, MT Newswires is leveraging viaNexus to distribute its content natively into next-generation, agent-based workflows—ensuring that its journalism can be consumed programmatically by intelligent systems while preserving licensing, entitlement controls, and data integrity.

"viaNexus stood out immediately for its agentic-first approach," said Brooks McFeely, CEO of MT Newswires. "We were impressed by how seamlessly it enables governed, native access to our content across modern AI ecosystems. Through viaNexus, MT Newswires can deliver our data directly into leading AI platforms without compromising licensing, control, or integrity. It's a powerful new distribution channel that aligns perfectly with where our clients are headed."

News Built for Agentic Workflows

Financial workflows are increasingly driven by intelligent agents that monitor markets, interpret events, and support decision-making in real time. Yet many existing data pipelines were designed for human consumption or batch analytics—not continuous, autonomous systems.

viaNexus addresses this gap through its viaNexus Agentic Services (vAST) framework, which allows licensed datasets—such as MT Newswires—to be integrated natively into agent workflows using a consistent, entitlement-aware interface. With vAST, firms and individual developers can rapidly incorporate market news alongside prices, fundamentals, events, and other datasets, without bespoke integrations or manual credential handling.

Under the agreement, viaNexus acts as a service facilitator for MT Newswires, enabling clients to consume entitled content directly through the platform while maintaining clear licensing boundaries and auditability.

"We're entering a world where market intelligence is no longer just read—it's reasoned over and acted upon by software," said Tim Baker, co-Founder and CEO of viaNexus. "Delivering premium news into that environment requires more than APIs. It requires a platform designed for governance, scale, and autonomy. We're excited to bring MT Newswires into the viaNexus Marketplace as a cornerstone content partner for this next phase."

Key Benefits of the Integration

Broad Market Reach – MT Newswires content is now accessible to individual investors, fintechs, and institutions through a single, modern marketplace.

– MT Newswires content is now accessible to individual investors, fintechs, and institutions through a single, modern marketplace. Agent-Native Distribution – News can be consumed directly by intelligent workflows via vAST, not retrofitted after the fact.

– News can be consumed directly by intelligent workflows via vAST, not retrofitted after the fact. Fine-Grained Entitlements – Access is scoped, permissioned, and auditable, supporting enterprise compliance requirements.

– Access is scoped, permissioned, and auditable, supporting enterprise compliance requirements. High-Performance Delivery – Sub-millisecond APIs and scalable streaming infrastructure support real-time use cases.

– Sub-millisecond APIs and scalable streaming infrastructure support real-time use cases. Interoperability by Design – MT Newswires can be combined seamlessly with other viaNexus datasets within the same workflow.

The addition of MT Newswires further strengthens viaNexus's role as connective infrastructure between premium data providers and the systems increasingly responsible for generating financial insight.

About viaNexus™

viaNexus is a next-generation financial data platform and marketplace designed for modern, high-performance, and agent-driven workflows. Built from the core of technology acquired from IEX Cloud, viaNexus enables data providers to onboard, entitle, and monetize content with speed and transparency, while giving developers and institutions governed access to market data through APIs and agentic services. viaNexus is a brand of Blue-Sky Nexus Inc®.

About MT Newswires

MT Newswires is a leading provider of real-time global financial news, delivering original, noise-filtered market intelligence across asset classes. Its content supports trading, research, and investment workflows for banks, asset managers, fintechs, and sophisticated investors worldwide.

Media Contacts

viaNexus: Tim Baker, [email protected]

MT Newswires: Samantha Schultheis, [email protected]

SOURCE viaNexus