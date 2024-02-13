Vianode appoints Howard Ormonroyd as CFO, bringing extensive experience in financing large-scale materials and infrastructure projects

OSLO, Norway, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vianode, an advanced battery materials company providing sustainable anode graphite solutions, has appointed Howard Ormonroyd as CFO. As a member of the executive management team, he will focus on financing and value creation as Vianode establishes itself as a leading supplier to battery and EV value chains in North America and Europe. 

Ormonroyd assumes the position effective 14 February, coming from J.P. Morgan where he was an Executive & Technical Director in the Global Metals & Mining investment banking division for over 10 years. He will oversee the execution of Vianode's phased multi-billion-dollar investment program for developing industrial scale production of high-performance synthetic anode graphite with a 90% reduction in CO2 footprint. 

"Howard adds a unique combination of financial expertise and extensive experience from the energy, industrial and renewables markets, together with global managerial competence. He will play a key role in bringing together strong owners and partners to finance Vianode's growth strategy and our ambition of delivering high-performance anode graphite solutions to 3 million EVs per year by 2030," says Burkhard Straube, CEO of Vianode.

Ormonroyd has a proven track record of facilitating large and attractive financing for rapidly growing companies. He has industrial and managerial experience from three continents from companies including WestLB and Rio Tinto. He holds a BEng in Mining Engineering from the University of Nottingham and an MSc in Mineral Project Appraisal from Imperial College London.

Vianode is positioning to meet increasing demand for batteries and anode graphite solutions driven by global electrification and EV deployment. Vianode intends to scale through a strategically phased expansion with production sites in North America and Europe and to decarbonise mobility and create significant stakeholder value. The completion of the USD 200 million industrial customer qualification plant at Herøya, Norway later this year will mark the next scale-up milestone.

"Vianode provides a unique opportunity to drive the energy transition through the supply of efficient, low-emission materials to battery and EV manufacturers in North America and Europe. I look forward to applying my skills and experience to help bring Vianode's large-scale graphite production facilities from the planning stage into real life, and to becoming part of this very impressive team," says Howard Ormonroyd.

Contact
Hans Iver Odenrud
Tel +47 958 16 230
Email [email protected]

About Vianode
Vianode is an advanced battery materials company providing sustainable anode graphite solutions for the battery and EV value chains in North America and Europe. Vianode's breakthrough solution enables tailored high-performance synthetic anode graphite and a holistic sustainability offering including a 90% reduction in CO2 footprint. The company is currently preparing to start its customer qualification plant at Herøya, Norway, before executing its multi-billion dollar phased investment program for large-scale plants in North America and Europe. The long-term ambition is to supply advanced battery materials to 3 million EVs per year by 2030. Vianode is owned by the world-leading industrial and financial companies Elkem, Hydro and Altor. 

