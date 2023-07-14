Vianode selected for grant award from EU Innovation Fund for large-scale battery materials plant

OSLO, Norway, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vianode, a Norwegian producer of advanced battery materials with a greener footprint, has been selected for a EUR 90 million EU Innovation Fund grant preparation for a large-scale plant to upscale innovative production of synthetic graphite.

The grant is awarded by the European Commission through the EU Innovation Fund and is part of a EUR 3.6 billion award to 41 large-scale clean tech projects. The call for projects attracted 239 applications.

"The grant demonstrates the European Commission's conviction in Vianode as a prominent vehicle to cut greenhouse gas emissions and drive technological innovation through a scalable and competitive value proposition. Financial governmental support is one of several key framework conditions necessary to succeed with responsible electrification in Europe," says Hans Erik Vatne, interim CEO and COO in Vianode.

About EU Innovation Fund
The EU Innovation Fund is one of the world's largest funding programmes for the demonstration of innovative low-carbon technologies and is an instrument tangibly supporting the vision for a climate-neutral Europe by 2050 - the overarching aim set out in the European Green Deal. The innovation fund is about bringing highly innovative technologies to the market. The fund is primarily financed through the EU Emission Trading System and is managed by the European Climate, Infrastructure and Environment Executive Agency (CINEA). CINEA is the European Commission's agency that manages decarbonization and sustainable growth.

About Vianode
Vianode is built upon technological advancements and decades of industry experience, backed by Elkem, Hydro, and Altor Equity Partners' Fund V. Following successful pilot production, the company is now scaling up toward large-scale production in Norway as a step in a larger expansion plan to deliver battery materials to 2 million EVs per year by 2030. Vianode's range of anode graphite products offer unique performance characteristics and are produced with up to 90 percent lower CO2 emissions than today's standard materials - supporting the ambitions of leading battery cell and automotive manufacturers while accelerating the green transition. www.vianode.com

