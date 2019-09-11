Viant Acquires Meraqi Medical

Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Meraqi extends Viant's expertise in front-end design and development for interventional technologies and bioelectronics, and expands Viant's platform within minimally invasive surgical devices. Meraqi also adds a West Coast design and development (D&D) hub to Viant's East Coast D&D Center and global network of manufacturing sites. Viant will incorporate Meraqi's engineering expertise and design capabilities into its suite of solutions that support customers with expanding their product offerings, optimizing their supply chains, and improving quality while managing costs.

"Meraqi stands out for its deep technical knowledge, passion for innovation and agility to help customers advance their technologies," said Declan Smyth, president of Franchise, Viant. "Adding Meraqi's expertise to Viant's breadth of capabilities and global scale provides our customers with expanded access to end-to-end solutions for all their medtech needs."

"Joining Viant will give our customers access to a world class, quality focused organization with global manufacturing facilities and scale," said founder Al Hershey. "Additionally, this will enable Meraqi to accelerate the expansion of our capabilities and better serve our customers. Our shared passion for supporting innovative devices to address unmet patient needs and loving what we do makes this a very exciting time for our two companies and for our customers."

Since partnering with Water Street Healthcare Partners and JLL Partners in 2016, Viant has grown to become one of the world's premier outsourced manufacturers of medical devices. The company has expanded its portfolio of design, development, and manufacturing capabilities to offer end-to-end solutions to medical device organizations. Most recently, Viant announced the appointment of Alton E. Shader, a veteran medical device leader, to chief executive officer to accelerate the company's strategic expansion.

About Meraqi Medical

Meraqi is a medical device design, development and manufacturing services firm that was established by industry veterans with an unyielding passion for innovation and for servicing customers. With many decades of combined experience, the Meraqi team provides expertise in bioelectronics and interventional and minimally invasive surgical devices. Meraqi provides everything from early brainstorming, concepting, and prototyping to clinical and commercial manufacturing. Meraqi has class 7 & 8 certified cleanrooms and is ISO13485:2016 certified. Learn more at www.meraqi.com.

About Viant

Viant is a global strategic manufacturing partner that helps medical device OEMs bring complex medical devices and components to market. Our deep materials expertise, combined with our experience in design, manufacturing, assembly, and packaging, allow us to bring our customers' medical technology solutions to life. With nearly 6,000 associates across 24 locations worldwide, we are the perfect combination of big company scale and small company attention. For more information, visit www.viantmedical.com.

SOURCE Viant

Related Links

https://viantmedical.com

