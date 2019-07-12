Viant Appoints Longtime Medical Device Leader to Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Shader is highly regarded for driving growth across a range of medical device companies. As president of Front Line Care for Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., he spearheaded two major acquisitions, including Welch Allyn, to establish the company's fastest-growing and most profitable global business. Mr. Shader previously led North America for Hill-Rom, where he designed and implemented a customer-focused commercial organization, which achieved record levels of profitable growth. Prior to Hill-Rom, Mr. Shader held senior positions in Europe for Baxter International before being promoted to general manager of its U.S. Renal business. He most recently served as president and CEO of Vein Clinics of America.

"Alton's laser focus on serving the customer, combined with his operational discipline and extensive global experience make him the ideal leader to guide Viant through the company's next stage of expansion," said John Greisch, chairman, Viant. "I want to take a moment to thank Brian for helping us to establish Viant's strong foundation. We have a tremendous opportunity to build on Viant's global network of solutions to address the full continuum of our customers' manufacturing services needs."

Viant has bolstered its portfolio of manufacturing solutions to the medical technology industry. Over the past three years, the company has made significant organic investments and completed three strategic acquisitions to become one of the world's leading outsourced contract manufacturers of medical devices.

"Viant's commitment to becoming a long-term strategic partner to the world's leading medical device companies is why I wanted to become part of this organization. I'm excited to build on Viant's end-to-end solutions to support our customers by expanding their product offerings, optimizing their supply chains, and improving quality while managing costs on a global scale," said Mr. Shader.

About Viant

Viant is a global strategic manufacturing partner that helps medical device OEMs bring complex medical devices and components to market. Our deep materials expertise, combined with our experience in design, manufacturing, assembly, and packaging, allow us to bring our customers' medical technology solutions to life. With nearly 6,000 associates across 24 locations worldwide, we are the perfect combination of big company scale and small company attention. For more information, visit www.viantmedical.com.

