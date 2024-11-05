Viant Expands Medical Device Solutions

Global provider acquires Knightsbridge Plastics to add micro-molding to design and manufacturing services

FOXBOROUGH, Mass., Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Viant, a global provider of medical technology solutions, announced today that it has acquired Fremont, Calif.-based Knightsbridge Plastics to add micro-molding capabilities to its offering of design and manufacturing services for medical devices.

With the addition of Knightsbridge, Viant broadens its ability to produce highly specialized plastic injection-molded parts and intricate micro-components that are increasingly in demand for next-generation medical devices and advanced drug delivery systems. The acquisition also expands Viant's global network of centers of excellence and strengthens its end-to-end solutions encompassing design and full-scale manufacturing of complex medical devices and components.

"We're excited to incorporate some of the most innovative micro-molding technologies into our suite of services to produce complex components with unmatched precision and accuracy," said Alton Shader, CEO of Viant. "This acquisition reflects our ongoing commitment to investing in advanced technologies and capabilities that support our customers by bringing breakthrough medical technologies to market."

About Knightsbridge Plastics

Founded in 1982, Knightsbridge Plastics specializes in designing and producing high precision injected-molded parts and micro-components for the medical device, biomedical and technology industries. The company's engineers and toolmakers work closely with customers to develop highly complex components that are used in a range of innovative medical devices, surgical procedures and drug delivery systems. For more information, visit kpi.net.

About Viant

Viant is a global medical device design and manufacturing services provider that partners and innovates with customers to provide the highest quality, life-enhancing medical devices. The company achieves this through its depth and breadth of capabilities, end-to-end integration, technical expertise, and relentless focus on its customers and operational excellence. With more than 6,000 associates across 25 locations worldwide, Viant offers a unique combination of small-company service and attention with big-company resources. For more information, visit viantmedical.com.

