ViaPath Technologies and CareerSafe Partner to Expand Safety and Job Training in Corrections Facilities

FALLS CHURCH, Va., June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ViaPath Technologies, a leading provider of secure technology and communication solutions in corrections facilities, today announced a new partnership with CareerSafe, a trusted provider of online workforce development and safety education, to expand access to Occupational Safety and Health Administration-authorized training opportunities—online safety training courses recognized by OSHA—through ViaPath's Inspire® tablet.

Through this partnership, eligible users on ViaPath's tablet platform will gain access to CareerSafe's industry-recognized training programs, including OSHA 10-Hour and OSHA 30-Hour credentials. The OSHA 10-Hour course provides a foundational introduction to workplace safety and health topics, while the OSHA 30-Hour course offers more comprehensive training for individuals seeking a deeper understanding of hazard recognition, prevention, and safety responsibilities. Together, these programs help equip learners with practical safety knowledge, nationally recognized credentials, and skills that support workforce readiness and long-term career success.

CareerSafe further strengthens its offerings by being authorized by the U.S. Department of Labor to deliver OSHA 10-Hour training in educational institutions and workforce development environments. This distinction allows CareerSafe to provide recognized safety training in settings designed to prepare learners for employment, helping expand access to valuable safety education and career readiness resources.

"Expanding access to meaningful educational and workforce training opportunities is central to our mission," said Deb Alderson, CEO of ViaPath Technologies. "Our partnership with CareerSafe helps bring highly respected vocational OSHA training programs to more learners while strengthening the continuum of services available through ViaPath's secure technology ecosystem."

Through ViaPath's partnership with CypherWorx, CareerSafe will serve as an additional premium offering for agencies, expanding upon the existing library of 300+ free eCourses available to learners.

"People who are currently incarcerated will almost all return to our communities one day — 95 percent of them, in fact," said Ben Jones, Sales Executive, Corrections. "Our courses provide lifetime credentials, helping those individuals to find life-sustaining work, which is a key indicator in reducing recidivism, expanding access, and preparing learners for safer workplaces and stronger career outcomes."

Under this partnership, CypherWorx will securely distribute access to CareerSafe's OSHA 10-Hour and Employability Skills offering as an extension of its existing education and workforce development solutions. This collaboration expands reach and strengthens access to workforce readiness resources for corrections and institutional partners.

"At CypherWorx, we are committed to delivering secure, scalable learning solutions that expand access to high‑quality education and workforce development," said Mike Maether, President of CypherWorx. "By partnering with ViaPath Technologies and CareerSafe, we can securely provide OSHA‑authorized training to more learners in correctional and institutional settings. This collaboration helps our customers strengthen safety outcomes, broaden access to industry‑recognized credentials, and better prepare individuals for successful reentry into the workforce."

The partnership comes at a time of growing demand for accessible, credentials-based learning. With early interest already emerging among correctional education and institutional training providers, the collaboration is well-positioned to support customers seeking to expand employment pathways, enhance safety training, and improve reentry success.

By making these offerings more widely available, ViaPath continues to invest in solutions that promote education, employability, and long-term success for the individuals and communities that its correctional facility customers serve.

About ViaPath Technologies

ViaPath Technologies provides advanced communications, technology, and management solutions that facilitate meaningful connections, offer educational opportunities, and enable successful reintegration for current and formerly incarcerated individuals. It is headquartered in Falls Church, Virginia, and has employees throughout North America. For more information, please visit www.viapath.com.

About CareerSafe

Founded in 2003, CareerSafe is an OSHA Ambassador and Authorized Online Training Provider that elevates tomorrow's workforce by providing on-demand, online training in career-readiness, cybersecurity awareness, and health and safety education. CareerSafe's courses help learners develop foundational knowledge and earn industry-recognized credentials that support career exploration, workplace readiness, and long-term success.

About CypherWorx

CypherWorx provides secure, corrections-focused eLearning solutions that advance rehabilitation, reduce recidivism, and support facility operations. Our LMS and comprehensive course catalog deliver meaningful learning opportunities to incarcerated individuals and tools for correctional staff. For more information, please visit https://cypherworx.com.

SOURCE ViaPath Technologies