ViaPath Technologies Intelligence Services Supports ODRC Investigations Disrupting Drone-Assisted Contraband Operation

FALLS CHURCH, Va., July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ViaPath Technologies, a leading provider of secure technology and communication solutions for correctional facilities, today announced that ViaPath Intelligence Services, in partnership with the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (ODRC), continues to support public safety through proactive intelligence operations targeting organized contraband activity within correctional environments.

Through close collaboration with ODRC investigators and the Ohio State Highway Patrol, ViaPath intelligence professionals provide critical investigative support in cases involving coordinated external networks, emerging threats, and evolving methods for delivering contraband into correctional facilities, including drone-based conveyance.

During a recent multi-month investigation, a ViaPath intelligence analyst worked closely with corrections and law enforcement partners to identify and disrupt a coordinated operation involving drone-assisted drug trafficking. Through ongoing monitoring, investigative analysis, and real-time coordination with law enforcement, the analyst helped identify a network of individuals who were transporting contraband across Ohio.

Actionable intelligence enabled authorities to intercept a vehicle carrying:

Over 100 grams of cocaine

A drone used for contraband delivery

Multiple cellphones with chargers

Approximately half a pound of menthol tobacco

All four individuals in the vehicle were arrested. The investigation directly contributed to criminal prosecution, resulting in a sentence of more than 10 years in prison for the primary suspect and three years in prison for an accomplice.

"This case underscores the critical role of intelligence-led operations in identifying complex criminal networks, supporting law enforcement action in real time, and delivering measurable outcomes that strengthen institutional security, promote public safety, and protect communities," said Deb Alderson, President and CEO at ViaPath Technologies. "We are proud to support ODRC and its law enforcement partners with intelligence capabilities that help correctional agencies detect, investigate, and disrupt threats before they compromise safety and security."

ODRC leaders also emphasized the importance of strong public-private partnerships in reducing contraband delivery, maintaining secure facilities, and supporting broader public safety goals.

"As an agency, we remain committed to reducing the presence of prohibited substances in our facilities, which pose risks to safety, disrupt facility operations, and undermine rehabilitation. Strong partnerships with law enforcement and trusted partners such as ViaPath enhance our ability to maintain safe, secure, and well-operated facilities," said ODRC Interim Director Edward Banks. "Together with our partners, we continue to operate in a manner that protects our staff, communities, and the incarcerated population while supporting successful reentry."

ViaPath Intelligence Services supports correctional agencies with investigative analysis, intelligence gathering, and operational support designed to help identify threats, disrupt criminal activity, and strengthen public safety outcomes. By combining technology, data-driven insights, and close coordination with agency partners, ViaPath helps correctional organizations address evolving safety and security challenges inside and outside facility walls.

For more information, please visit www.viapath.com.

About ViaPath Technologies

ViaPath Technologies provides advanced communications, technology, and management solutions that facilitate meaningful connections, offer educational opportunities, and enable successful reintegration for current and formerly incarcerated individuals. It is headquartered in Falls Church, Virginia, and has employees throughout North America. For more information, please visit www.viapath.com.

SOURCE ViaPath Technologies