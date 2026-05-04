ViaPath Technologies Honors Heroes of Corrections Departments During National Correctional Officers & Employees Week

FALLS CHURCH, Va., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ViaPath Technologies today expressed its appreciation for and support of corrections officers and staff nationwide in recognition of National Correctional Officers & Employees Week, which begins today, May 4, and continues through May 9. ViaPath is spotlighting the vital role corrections professionals play in maintaining safety, supporting rehabilitation, and strengthening communities across the country.

Established by President Ronald Reagan in 1984, National Correctional Officers & Employees Week honors the dedication, professionalism, and courage of the men and women who work in corrections facilities. These professionals operate in one of the most challenging public safety environments, often with little visibility or recognition.

"Corrections officers and employees are the unseen backbone of public safety," said Deb Alderson, Chief Executive Officer at ViaPath Technologies. "Every day, they manage complex, high-risk environments while also supporting rehabilitation and reentry—often amid staffing shortages and growing demands. National Correctional Officers & Employees Week is an important moment to say 'thank you'—but our commitment to supporting them and the facilities they serve is year-round."

At ViaPath Technologies, the top priority is safety and security within the corrections space. As a trusted, mission-critical technology partner, ViaPath is dedicated to enhancing operational efficiency in an environment facing numerous challenges, especially given today's workforce shortages. The company focuses on empowering corrections agencies with the systems necessary to keep frontline staff safe and effective.

Central to ViaPath's solutions are its Inspire Tablets and intelligence tools, specifically designed for high-risk, high-volume corrections environments. These secure-by-design devices are currently supporting more than 2,300 facilities, significantly enhancing communication, access to services, and operational capabilities.

But ViaPath's commitment goes beyond just technology. The company serves as a dedicated partner in transforming the corrections landscape and helping to break the cycle of incarceration through innovative services that support both staff and incarcerated individuals.

Honoring Service, Supporting Innovation

As a trusted technology partner to corrections agencies, ViaPath Technologies collaborates closely with facilities and their teams to:

Enhance Safety and Security: Through modern communications platforms, facility management tools, and secure technologies, ViaPath supports officers and employees in maintaining order and safety inside facilities—especially when staffing levels are strained. ViaPath's secure communications platform, monitoring and investigative tools, and incident management solutions help increase situational awareness and reduce risk, enabling staff to focus on safety.

Through modern communications platforms, facility management tools, and secure technologies, ViaPath supports officers and employees in maintaining order and safety inside facilities—especially when staffing levels are strained. ViaPath's secure communications platform, monitoring and investigative tools, and incident management solutions help increase situational awareness and reduce risk, enabling staff to focus on safety. Support Rehabilitation and Reentry: ViaPath's education, vocational training, and communication solutions are designed to help prepare incarcerated individuals for successful reentry—easing the burden on officers and employees by supporting constructive engagement and positive outcomes. By promoting rehabilitation and reducing idle time and tension, these tools help create calmer housing units and safer working conditions for staff.

Through communications, education, and telehealth, ViaPath facilitates essential connections to family, legal representation, and reentry programs. These resources are crucial for fostering personal growth and helping support long-term success post-release, ultimately contributing to safer communities and a more effective corrections system.

Improve Daily Operations: By digitizing processes and improving access to information, ViaPath helps streamline workflows, allowing officers and employees to spend more time on what matters most: safety, security, and human connection. Digital forms, electronic requests, and integrated communication tools help facilities operate more efficiently, even when teams are short-staffed.

"Correctional officers and employees are not only responsible for security—they are also mentors, problem-solvers, and critical partners in rehabilitation," added Alderson. "We are proud to stand alongside them, listening to their needs and continually investing in technologies and partnerships that help make their work safer, more efficient, and more impactful. Together with our partners, we are working to build a more just and effective corrections system that creates opportunities for everyone to thrive."

About ViaPath Technologies

ViaPath Technologies provides advanced communications, technology, and management solutions that facilitate meaningful connections, offer educational opportunities, and enable successful reintegration for current and formerly incarcerated individuals. It is headquartered in Falls Church, Virginia, and has employees throughout North America. For more information, please visit www.viapath.com.

SOURCE ViaPath Technologies