ViaPath Technologies Expands Corrections Technology Portfolio with ViaPath Premises™ Officer Device Platform

ViaPath Technologies' new mobile officer device platform extends the company's connected corrections ecosystem with real-time oversight, CJIS-compliant records, and defensible proof of facility activity.

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ViaPath Technologies, a leading provider of secure technology and communication solutions for correctional facilities, today announced ViaPath Premises™, a next-generation officer device platform acquired from UNIT Innovations. Proven in correctional facilities for nearly a decade, Premises extends ViaPath's connected corrections ecosystem and marks another step toward the company's end-to-end mission by connecting one-tap officer workflows, real-time supervisory visibility, and defensible activity records to the systems agencies already rely on for daily operations.

Premises helps correctional leaders prove that required activity occurred when, where, and how policy requires. By connecting officer activity, supervisory dashboards, and system-of-record integrations, the platform moves agencies from after-the-fact reviews to real-time oversight and measurable accountability. In facilities where staffing, post coverage, housing-unit movement, required checks, grievances, and audit demands compete for attention, leaders need technology that strengthens oversight without adding friction to the officer's shift while helping address needs around security, efficiency, and compliance.

"Correctional leaders are under unprecedented pressure to prove compliance, safeguard staff and incarcerated persons, and do more with less," said Deb Alderson, President & CEO at ViaPath Technologies. "ViaPath Premises gives facilities a simple, reliable officer device solution to verify every round and welfare check—and to back it up with a tamper-evident digital record they can trust and defend."

ViaPath Premises brings encrypted, battery-free NFC location tags and rugged officer devices to every cell, post, and checkpoint. With a single tap, officers can verify required rounds and cell checks at the exact location and launch guided workflows for wellness checks, recreation, refusals, head counts, and staff forms. Supervisors gain real-time visibility into completion status across shifts and housing units, enabling issues to be addressed while operations are still underway.

"ViaPath Premises represents the next evolution of the officer device platform our team pioneered at UNIT Innovations," said Ethan Aldrich, Founder at UNIT Innovations. "Joining ViaPath Technologies allows us to scale this innovation across more facilities, combining our advanced software and sensor workflows with ViaPath's deep corrections expertise to deliver safer, smarter, and more accountable operations."

By integrating ViaPath Premises with ViaPath Technologies' existing Offender Management System (OMS) and Jail Management System (JMS) products, facilities can connect every verified round, welfare check, and movement directly to the systems they rely on for daily operations. This serves to strengthen safety and security, improve operational efficiency, and reduce manual, error-prone work by automatically flowing critical activity data into existing OMS/JMS workflows, dashboards, and reports.

Core Capabilities for Corrections

ViaPath Premises delivers capabilities tailored to the unique needs of correctional environments and designed to improve accuracy, accountability, and compliance in 24/7 correctional environments by:

Providing real-time operational awareness and tracking standards: Officers can verify rounds, cell checks, signs of life observations, wellness checks, head counts, recreation, refusals, and other guided workflows at the precise location with a single NFC tap, automatically creating time- and date-stamped records that supervisors can review while the shift is still in progress.

Officers can verify rounds, cell checks, signs of life observations, wellness checks, head counts, recreation, refusals, and other guided workflows at the precise location with a single NFC tap, automatically creating time- and date-stamped records that supervisors can review while the shift is still in progress. Strengthening defensible accountability: Supervisors gain real-time visibility across posts and housing units, with smart alerts for due-soon, late, or missed checks and tamper-evident, CJIS-compliant cloud-stored records that support policy compliance, audits, grievances, and investigations.

Supervisors gain real-time visibility across posts and housing units, with smart alerts for due-soon, late, or missed checks and tamper-evident, CJIS-compliant cloud-stored records that support policy compliance, audits, grievances, and investigations. Integrating visibility and control: Photo lookup, optional wristbands or ID cards, movement tracking, digital forms, and JMS/OMS synchronization help leaders see activity across posts and housing units, maintain consistent records, reduce manual paperwork, and manage daily operations from a reliable system of record.

Photo lookup, optional wristbands or ID cards, movement tracking, digital forms, and JMS/OMS synchronization help leaders see activity across posts and housing units, maintain consistent records, reduce manual paperwork, and manage daily operations from a reliable system of record. Providing reliable technology for 24/7 operations: Rugged, locked-down MIL-STD-810G- and IP68-rated handhelds and tablets pair with encrypted, battery-free NFC sensors that can be placed at cells, posts, and checkpoints to support consistent verification indoors, outdoors, and even where Wi-Fi is unavailable at the point of contact.

Rugged, locked-down MIL-STD-810G- and IP68-rated handhelds and tablets pair with encrypted, battery-free NFC sensors that can be placed at cells, posts, and checkpoints to support consistent verification indoors, outdoors, and even where Wi-Fi is unavailable at the point of contact. Offering practical modernization that is fast to deploy and economical to sustain: Configurable workflows, digital forms, activity logs, phased installation, officer training, and competitive pricing help facilities reduce manual paperwork, improve daily operations, and lower total cost of ownership compared with many legacy rounds and cell-check systems.

"ViaPath Premises is purpose-built for corrections and reflects years of experience supporting secure, connected facilities," added Alderson. "From day one, our goal has been to deliver an officer device solution that is simple for officers to use, powerful for supervisors to manage, and economical for agencies to deploy and maintain."

The ViaPath Advantage

ViaPath Premises extends ViaPath's ecosystem of secure, connected corrections technology. Our solutions are: Purpose-Built for Corrections | Proven in 24/7 Facilities | Supported & Trusted Nationwide.

About ViaPath Technologies

ViaPath Technologies provides advanced communications, technology, and management solutions that facilitate meaningful connections, offer educational opportunities, and enable successful reintegration for current and formerly incarcerated individuals. It is headquartered in Falls Church, Virginia, and has employees throughout North America. For more information, please visit www.viapath.com.

SOURCE ViaPath Technologies