ViaSat-3 F1 Satellite Enters Commercial Service

CARLSBAD, Calif., Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global leader in satellite communications, today announced that ViaSat-3 F1 (VS3 F1) has entered commercial service and is now available for aviation customers operating over North America, including routes servicing Hawaii. This follows a period of testing and live trials, which took place during the first half of the calendar year (2024).

"This is exciting news for our aviation customers and the millions of passengers who use inflight Wi-Fi services powered by the Viasat network," said Jimmy Dodd, President, Aviation segment at Viasat, Inc. "Bringing ViaSat-3 F1 into commercial service for aviation customers will significantly enhance the passenger experience available over North America, including streaming content and staying in touch with the world when flying."

"Today's announcement is also a significant technical achievement for Viasat and signals the start of revenue generating services from the first of our three ground-breaking ViaSat-3 satellites," added Craig Miller, President, Global Space Networks, Viasat, Inc. "A further two ViaSat-3 satellites are currently in the late stages of production and testing, including the successful completion of thermal vacuum testing on ViaSat-3 F3 recently and the successful completion of mechanical environmental testing on ViaSat-3 F2."

ViaSat-3 F1 experienced an antenna deployment anomaly following its launch in April 2023. However, extensive in-orbit testing demonstrated that all other systems on the satellite were operating at or beyond expectations. And while the antenna deployment anomaly resulted in a significant reduction in overall capacity, the resiliency and high-performance specifications of the ViaSat-3 satellite system still allows the satellite to support high-speed broadband services for aviation customers over North America, where the satellite is deployed.

Further information on ViaSat-3 F1 will be provided at our next financial results call on August 7, 2024.

Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. With offices in 24 countries around the world, our mission shapes how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate and connect. Viasat is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, reliable, secure, affordable, fast connections to positively impact people's lives anywhere they are—on the ground, in the air or at sea, while building a sustainable future in space. In May 2023, Viasat completed its acquisition of Inmarsat, combining the teams, technologies and resources of the two companies to create a new global communications partner.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to the safe harbors created under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements that refer to the expected performance, capabilities and anticipated benefits of the ViaSat-3 F-1 satellite, including projected bandwidth coverage over North America and revenue generation; the production and testing of the two additional ViaSat-3 class satellites; and Viasat's ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the remaining ViaSat-3 class satellites. Readers are cautioned that actual results could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include: risks associated with the construction, launch and operation of the ViaSat-3 class satellites, including the effect of any anomaly, operational failure or degradation in satellite performance; the ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the ViaSat-3 class satellites; unexpected expenses or delays related to the ViaSat-3 class satellites; the ability to successfully implement Viasat's business plan for broadband services on Viasat's anticipated timeline or at all, including with respect to the ViaSat-3 class satellites; contractual problems, product defects, manufacturing issues or delays; regulatory issues; technologies not being developed according to anticipated schedules, or that do not perform according to expectations; and increased competition and other factors affecting the connectivity sector, generally. In addition, please refer to the risk factors contained in our SEC filings available at www.sec.gov, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.

