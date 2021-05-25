Viasat Advances Leadership Team with Two Executive Promotions

CARLSBAD, Calif., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global communications company, today announced Evan Dixon has been promoted to the role of President of Viasat's Global Fixed Broadband business and Craig Miller advances from Government Systems' Chief Technology Officer to now lead the segment as President.

"Both Evan and Craig have extensive track records of success and have built reputations for executing well on significant programs," said Rick Baldridge, president and chief executive officer at Viasat. "The Viasat management team is confident in the abilities and experience both Evan and Craig will bring to their expanded roles, and will help drive key Viasat global initiatives, especially as we prepare for the imminent launch of our ViaSat-3 constellation."

About Evan Dixon

Evan Dixon has been named President of Viasat's Global Fixed Broadband business. In this role, which he has been acting in for most of last year, he is responsible for the Company's fixed broadband services business in the U.S. and globally, which includes Viasat's residential and business internet service as well as its Community Internet offering, which brings affordable internet service to the hardest-to-reach locations around the world. Evan has been instrumental in growing Viasat's fixed consumer broadband business, which serves hundreds of thousands of subscribers across the U.S. and key countries in Latin America, Europe and Africa.

Evan joined Viasat in 2015, as Deputy CEO and Chief Marketing Officer of Euro Broadband Infrastructure Sàrl, a subsidiary of Viasat. In March 2018, he was appointed Vice President and General Manager of Viasat Europe, and in March 2020, he was appointed the Vice President of Viasat's Global Fixed Broadband business. Evan previously held senior management positions at DIRECTV and AT&T Inc.

Evan earned a B.S. degree in Business Administration from the University of Colorado and an M.B.A. degree from Pepperdine University.

Baldridge continued, "Evan has tremendous insight and expertise in bringing customer-focused connected solutions to market. His experience over the past six-years at Viasat spans a global business landscape, which will further help Viasat expand outside the U.S."

About Craig Miller

Craig Miller has been appointed President of Viasat's Government Systems business. In this role, he is responsible for leading the Company's global defense business, which exceeds $1 billion in annual revenues by delivering cost-effective, innovative solutions to challenging defense requirements in satellite networks, tactical data links, information assurance and cyber security. Craig assumes the position from Ken Peterman, who has stepped into an advisory role working with Viasat President and CEO, Rick Baldridge.

Craig joined Viasat in 1995, and has held numerous technology, business and strategic leadership roles. Prior to serving as President of Government Systems, he was the segment's Chief Technology Officer where he was responsible for establishing and communicating the technical strategy and roadmaps for a diverse portfolio of defense products and services: including satellite communications, tactical networks, information assurance, cyber/network security and Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance.

Craig earned a B.S. in Electrical Engineering, with emphasis on Communications and Signal Processing, from the University of Arizona.

Baldridge added, "We thank Ken for his leadership over the past eight years, and I look forward to working with him in his new role. Craig will now build upon our Government Systems' successes—with an increased focus on emerging technologies and delivering new customer-centric capabilities and business models that will augment and complement our existing franchises in tactical data links, satellite networks and cyber security."

About Viasat

Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. For 35 years, Viasat has helped shape how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate. Today, the Company is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, secure, affordable, fast connections to impact people's lives anywhere they are—on the ground, in the air or at sea. To learn more about Viasat, visit: www.viasat.com, go to Viasat's Corporate Blog, or follow the Company on social media at: Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter or YouTube.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to the safe harbors created under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward looking statements include statements about the launch of our ViaSat-3 constellation; the capabilities of our Community Internet offering and global defense solutions; new opportunities, new programs and capabilities, and the anticipated performance of the Viasat's Global Fixed Broadband and Government Systems business. Readers are cautioned that actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include: our ability to successfully implement our business plans on our anticipated timeline or at all; risks associated with the construction, launch and operation of satellites, including the effect of any anomaly, operational failure or degradation in satellite performance; contractual problems, product defects, manufacturing issues or delays, regulatory issues, and technologies not being developed according to anticipated schedules, or that do not perform according to expectations. In addition, please refer to the risk factors contained in Viasat's SEC filings available at www.sec.gov, including Viasat's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. Viasat undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.

Copyright © 2021 Viasat, Inc. All rights reserved. Viasat, the Viasat logo and the Viasat signal are registered trademarks of Viasat, Inc. All other product or company names mentioned are used for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE Viasat, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.viasat.com/

