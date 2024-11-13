Viasat and Altán Join Forces to Launch First-of-Its-Kind LTE Home and Mobile Broadband Service over Satellite in Mexico

MEXICO CITY, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global communications company, today announced the launch of its innovative home and mobile broadband service in Mexico. Viasat, in collaboration with Altán, the Mexican telecommunications wholesaler, will integrate Viasat's satellite and wireless LTE technologies with Altán's shared mobile network and provide cellular coverage for consumers in previously uncovered areas across Mexico. Viasat's service is available today in 13 states across Mexico, providing cellular coverage to more than one hundred and fifty thousand individuals, enabling them to take advantage of internet connectivity.

Innovative satellite and wireless technology

Viasat's innovative service seamlessly combines cutting-edge satellite and wireless systems to provide LTE over satellite via a cost-efficient, power-independent, wireless LTE infrastructure. The company's ultra-low-cost wireless LTE towers are strategically positioned across Mexico's most remote areas, providing access to connectivity in regions with cellular coverage that until now had been minimal or non-existent. While some LTE towers utilize solar panels as a backup power source, others are entirely solar-powered, ensuring that hard-to-reach communities remain connected even when disconnected from the main power grid.

Connecting the unconnected in Mexico

This collaboration aims to expand the availability of high-speed broadband to remote communities throughout Mexico. According to the U.S. Department of Commerce's International Trade Administration, approximately 30 percent of Mexico's population—more than 38 million people—live in areas without broadband access.

In an effort to bring connectivity to remote communities in Mexico, Viasat launched the Mexico Ambassador Program in 2021. The program partners with local representatives, mostly women, to share knowledge and expertise in areas connected by Viasat technology. By training the ambassadors in developing digital skills, the program promotes gender equality and digital inclusion.

"Viasat is revolutionizing Mexican communities by providing fast, reliable, secure, affordable, and high-quality internet access," said Hector Rivero, general manager of Mexico broadband at Viasat. "With this service, we are fueling digital inclusion and empowering teachers and students with educational resources, improving healthcare through telemedicine, facilitating communication for families separated by migration, and stimulating local commerce with digital tools."

Positive impact on Mexican communities

Marisol resides in Toxtla, Puebla and actively participates in the ambassador program there. Although she did not complete her formal education, she is deeply involved in community initiatives.

Marisol identified a critical need for digital literacy among her community members, especially women. She highlighted challenges such as fear of the internet, difficulties in navigating social media, and limited access to online health information.

Participating in Viasat's Mexico Ambassador Program has empowered Marisol. She acquired essential digital skills, including smartphone usage, internet access, and platform navigation. This newfound knowledge has enabled her to assist others and achieve personal milestones, such as renting her own home. Marisol aspires to build her own home, a testament to her determination and the positive impact of digital inclusion.

About Viasat

Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. With offices in 24 countries around the world, our mission shapes how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate and connect. Viasat is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, reliable, secure, affordable, fast connections to positively impact people's lives anywhere they are—on the ground, in the air or at sea, while building a sustainable future in space. In May 2023, Viasat completed its acquisition of Inmarsat, combining the teams, technologies and resources of the two companies to create a new global communications partner. Learn more at www.viasat.com , the Viasat News Room or follow us on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , X or YouTube .

Forward-Looking Statements

