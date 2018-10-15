Viasat and MDA to Expand Presence in Canada to Enhance Link 16 Capabilities for Canadian Armed Forces

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global communications company, in partnership with MDA, a Maxar Technologies company, today announced plans to establish a repair, maintenance and upgrade service facility for Viasat's Link 16 military communication terminals in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

The Halifax facility will be strategically located near the largest East Coast bases of the Royal Canadian Navy (RCN) and Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF), which will allow Viasat and MDA to provide enhanced technical support for Viasat's Small Tactical Terminals (STT) and other small, next generation Link 16 devices. This support will include everything from software upgrades and crypto modernization initiatives, to retrofitting Multifunctional Information Distribution System Low Volume Terminal (MIDS-LVT) Block Upgrade 2 devices for critical RCN and RCAF platforms; including Halifax class frigates and Aurora aircraft, among others.

"This new Halifax facility represents Viasat's growing strategic footprint across Canada and our continued commitment to supporting the Canadian Armed Forces' (CAF) evolving mission needs," said Ken Peterman, president, Government Systems, Viasat. "MDA has been an important partner, enabling us to rapidly deliver the latest advancements in Link 16 technology to a variety of CAF customers across Canada."

Mike Greenley, group president MDA added, "As one of the largest Canadian-based aerospace and defense companies, we have a long-term commitment to developing comprehensive Canadian capabilities that will enhance a variety of mission sets and benefit local economies. The MDA and Viasat Halifax facility will not only improve Link 16 advancements for CAF customers, it will also bring substantial economic benefits and job opportunities to the region."

Viasat is a market leader in Link 16 tactical data links with a broad portfolio of terminal configurations and form factors in the industry and thousands of systems fielded to allied countries around the globe. Viasat's tactical Link 16 radio communications systems provide U.S. and international allied warfighters with greater situational awareness by exchanging digital data over a common communication link that is continuously and automatically updated in real-time, reducing the chance of fratricide or duplicate assignments, while significantly enhancing mission effectiveness.

About MDA

MDA is an internationally recognized leader in space robotics, space sensors, satellite payloads, antennas and subsystems, surveillance and intelligence systems, defence and maritime systems, and geospatial radar imagery. MDA's extensive space expertise and heritage translates into mission-critical defence and commercial applications that include multi-platform command, control and surveillance systems, aeronautical information systems, land administration systems and terrestrial robotics. MDA is also a leading supplier of actionable mission-critical information and insights derived from multiple data sources. Founded in 1969, MDA is recognized as one of Canada's most successful technology ventures with locations in Richmond, Ottawa, Brampton, Montreal, Halifax and the United Kingdom. MDA is a Maxar Technologies company. For more information, visit www.mdacorporation.com.

About Viasat

Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. For more than 30 years, Viasat has helped shape how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate. Today, the Company is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, secure, affordable, fast connections to impact people's lives anywhere they are—on the ground, in the air or at sea. To learn more about Viasat, visit: www.viasat.com, go to Viasat's Corporate Blog, or follow the Company on social media at: Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter or YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements and information, which reflect the current view of Viasat, Inc. and MDA with respect to future events and financial performance. The forward-looking statements in this regard include statements about building a facility in Halifax to support Link 16 device needs, the enhanced support and other benefits provided by such facility, and the resulting economic benefits and job opportunities. Readers are cautioned that actual results could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include: contractual problems, product defects, manufacturing issues or delays, regulatory issues, technologies not being developed according to anticipated schedules, or that do not perform according to expectations; and increased competition and other factors affecting the government and defense sectors generally. In addition, please refer to the risk factors contained in Viasat's SEC filings available at www.sec.gov, including Viasat's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. Viasat undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.

Copyright © 2018 Viasat, Inc. All rights reserved. All other product or company names mentioned are used for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners. Viasat is a registered trademark of Viasat, Inc.

