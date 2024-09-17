Viasat Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

CARLSBAD, Calif., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Viasat (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global leader in satellite communications, today announced that on September 16, 2024, the Board of Directors of Viasat, including a majority of the independent directors, granted 265,685 restricted stock units ("RSUs") and 59,199 performance-based restricted stock units ("PSUs") (assuming achievement at "target" levels of performance), to Gary Chase, the Company's Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, under the Company's 2024 Employment Inducement Incentive Award Plan (the "Inducement Plan"). The RSUs and PSUs were granted as inducements material to Mr. Chase upon entering into employment with Viasat in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The Inducement Plan is used exclusively for the grant of equity awards to individuals who were not previously employees of Viasat, or following a bona fide period of non-employment, as an inducement material to such individuals entering into employment with Viasat, pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

78,143 of the RSUs will vest in three equal annual installments beginning with the first anniversary of the grant date, subject to continued service through each applicable vesting date. 187,542 of the RSUs will vest in three equal installments occurring on February 17, 2025, 2026 and 2027. The PSUs will vest on the third anniversary of the grant date and following a three-year performance period, subject to continued service through the vesting date. Actual earned PSUs can range from 0%-175% of the "target" number of PSUs and will be based on Viasat's relative total shareholder return performance against the companies that comprise the Russell 3000 Index. The RSUs and PSUs are subject to the terms and conditions of the Inducement Plan and the terms and conditions of award agreements covering the grants.

About Viasat

