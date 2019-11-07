Viasat Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Results

CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global communications company, today announced financial results for the fiscal second quarter ended September 30, 2019.

"Sustained momentum in Satellite Services and Government Systems segments delivered record results and continued margin expansion," said Mark Dankberg, Viasat chairman and CEO. "Our latest in-flight connectivity (IFC) wins, including our first entry into South America with Azul and expansion to EL AL's full global fleet, are further proof points of our ability to leverage our leading North American reputation globally. We are focused on converting a healthy pipeline for global IFC opportunities, propelled by continued progress on the ViaSat-3 constellation, into sustained growth and market leadership. Record backlog, a solid quarterly book-to-bill of 117%, gains in fixed broadband subscriber average revenue per user (ARPU), mobile tail count, an expanding government segment addressable market, and leading competitive positions in attractive broadband vertical and geographic markets all create opportunities for continued growth."

Change Revenues $592.3 $517.5 14% $1,129.3 $956.3 18% Net income (loss)1 $3.2 ($25.7) * ($8.3) ($59.7) (86)% Non-GAAP net income (loss)1 $21.0 ($9.0) * $27.4 ($26.4) * Adjusted EBITDA $118.2 $77.5 53% $215.0 $122.5 76% Diluted per share net income (loss)1 $0.05 ($0.43) * ($0.14) ($1.00) (86)% Non-GAAP diluted per share net income (loss)1 $0.33 ($0.15) * $0.44 ($0.44) * Fully diluted weighted average shares2 62.8 59.7 5% 61.2 59.5 3%













New contract awards3 $692.3 $738.6 (6)% $1,198.1 $1,308.3 (8)% Sales backlog4 $1,944.9 $1,911.7 2% $1,944.9 $1,911.7 2%













New contract awards3 $212.6 $164.7 29% $404.6 $318.2 27% Revenues $205.7 $163.0 26% $402.5 $316.5 27% Operating profit (loss)5 $5.1 ($24.8) * $3.0 ($54.8) * Adjusted EBITDA $70.7 $39.9 77% $137.8 $74.1 86%













Commercial Networks











New contract awards $62.1 $123.2 (50)% $161.1 $237.3 (32)% Revenues $88.0 $114.5 (23)% $167.0 $209.6 (20)% Operating loss5 ($46.8) ($39.2) 19% ($96.6) ($86.2) 12% Adjusted EBITDA ($31.8) ($24.6) 29% ($67.0) ($57.4) 17%













Government Systems











New contract awards $417.6 $450.7 (7)% $632.4 $752.8 (16)% Revenues $298.5 $240.0 24% $559.7 $430.2 30% Operating profit5 $62.1 $44.9 38% $108.0 $69.8 55% Adjusted EBITDA $79.3 $62.2 27% $144.1 $105.7 36%



1 Attributable to Viasat, Inc. common stockholders. 2 As the three months ended September 30, 2018 and six months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 financial information resulted in a net loss, the weighted average number of shares used to calculate basic and diluted net loss per share is the same, as diluted shares would be anti-dilutive. As the six months ended September 30, 2019 financial information resulted in a non-GAAP net income, 62.6 million diluted weighted average number of shares were used to calculate non-GAAP diluted net income per share. 3 Awards exclude future revenue under recurring consumer commitment arrangements. 4 Amounts include certain backlog adjustments due to contract changes and amendments. Our backlog includes contracts with subscribers for fixed broadband services in our satellite services segment. Backlog does not include anticipated purchase orders and requests for the installation of in-flight connectivity systems or future recurring in-flight internet service revenues under our commercial in-flight internet agreements in our Commercial Networks and Satellite Services segments, respectively. 5 Before corporate and amortization of acquired intangible assets. * Percentage not meaningful.

COMPANY HIGHLIGHTS

Named #12 on Fortune Magazine's 2019 Change the World list

2019 Change the World list Named Global Satellite Business of the Year at the World Satellite Business Week 2019 conference

at the World Satellite Business Week 2019 conference Named a 2019 Top San Diego Employer Brands in Hired's third annual Brand Health Report

in Hired's third annual Brand Health Report Awarded one of the Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion by the Disability Equality Index ®

by the Disability Equality Index Won Intellectual Property lawsuit against Acacia Communications

Opened two offices in Brazil : São Paulo and Brasilia

SATELLITE SERVICES

— Q2 Fiscal Year 2020 Financials

Revenues reached a new high of $205.7 million , a 26% increase year-over-year and a 5% increase sequentially; which marked the seventh sequential quarter of revenue gains

, a 26% increase year-over-year and a 5% increase sequentially; which marked the seventh sequential quarter of revenue gains New contract awards increased 29% year-over-year to $212.6 million

Segment operating income equaled $5.1 million , compared to a $24.8 million operating loss in the prior year period

, compared to a operating loss in the prior year period Adjusted EBITDA increased by 77% year-over-year to $70.7 million

— Business Highlights

U.S. fixed broadband subscriber ARPU reached a record $86.94 , an increase of 17% year-over-year; as a higher percentage of the 587,000 subscriber base selected the Company's premium broadband service plans

, an increase of 17% year-over-year; as a higher percentage of the 587,000 subscriber base selected the Company's premium broadband service plans Since launch, Community Wi-Fi service in Mexico has reached more than 1.8 million people; trial programs launched in the State of São Paulo, Brazil

has reached more than 1.8 million people; trial programs launched in the State of São Paulo, Viasat has now deployed over 10,000 sites in Brazil , and received a follow-on order for over 1,000 additional Governo Eletrônico - Serviço de Atendimento ao Cidadão (GESAC) sites

, and received a follow-on order for over 1,000 additional Governo Eletrônico - Serviço de Atendimento ao Cidadão (GESAC) sites In business internet, Viasat announced telecom channel partners have access to sell ViaSat-2 business internet services in Mexico , Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands ; demonstrated ViaSat-2 business internet service availability in Jamaica with partner ReadyNet; and deployed satellite internet services to schools, government institutions and health clinics participating in Mexico's 'Internet para Todos' program

, and the ; demonstrated ViaSat-2 business internet service availability in with partner ReadyNet; and deployed satellite internet services to schools, government institutions and health clinics participating in 'Internet para Todos' program IFC service now active on 1,353 commercial aircraft – up 51% year-over-year; as of the end of second quarter fiscal year 2020 Viasat expects to install its IFC equipment on over 600 additional commercial aircraft under existing contracts

Announced new content partner deals with destination outfits, InflightFlix and GetYourGuide, to drive new ancillary revenue streams for airline customers

New IFC contracts during the quarter: SAS selected Viasat IFC for its new Airbus fleet additions of A321LR and A330-300E; and JetBlue selected Viasat IFC for its Airbus A220-300 aircraft (reported on last earning's call)

New IFC contracts disclosed after the close of the second quarter of fiscal year 2020:

the close of the second quarter of fiscal year 2020: Azul selected Viasat IFC to deliver in-flight Wi-Fi service on more than 100 combined Airbus A320neo and Embraer E195-E2 aircraft; and



EL AL Israel Airlines committed to go full fleet with Viasat, adding the latest Viasat equipment to its new Boeing 777 widebody and remaining Boeing 737 narrowbody aircraft

— Fiscal Year-to-Date Summary

Fiscal year-to-date, Satellite Services segment reached record revenue levels; operating profit and Adjusted EBITDA performance for the segment were higher compared to the same period last year reflecting the same year-over-year impacts seen in the second quarter of fiscal year 2020.

COMMERCIAL NETWORKS

— Q2 Fiscal Year 2020 Financials

Revenues were $88.0 million , a 23% decrease year-over-year due to the accelerated American Airlines install schedule in the prior-year period; sequentially, segment revenues were up 11% on record revenues in the Company's antenna systems product lines

, a 23% decrease year-over-year due to the accelerated American Airlines install schedule in the prior-year period; sequentially, segment revenues were up 11% on record revenues in the Company's antenna systems product lines New contract awards were at $62.1 million , a 50% year-over-year decrease

, a 50% year-over-year decrease Segment operating loss was 19% higher and Adjusted EBITDA was lower compared to the same period last year due to expected reductions in IFC terminal deliveries, higher research and development costs and increased selling, general and administrative expenses

— Business Highlights

Progress continued on the ViaSat-3 spacecraft program: completed initial acceptance of the ViaSat-3 payload module for Europe , Middle East and Africa (EMEA); both ViaSat-3 (Americas) and ViaSat-3 (EMEA) payload modules are in the Viasat high bay in Tempe, AZ

, and (EMEA); both ViaSat-3 (Americas) and ViaSat-3 (EMEA) payload modules are in the Viasat high bay in Progress continued on the ViaSat-3 ground infrastructure program with major European fiber providers having been selected

Viasat's new fully redundant Satellite Control Center took control of the WildBlue-1 satellite in September 2019 ; remaining satellites expected to begin to transition in calendar year 2020

— Fiscal Year-to-Date Summary

Fiscal year-to-date, Commercial Networks segment revenue was lower, operating loss was higher and Adjusted EBITDA was lower compared to the same period last year, reflecting year-over-year impacts similar to those seen in the second quarter of fiscal year 2020.

GOVERNMENT SYSTEMS

— Q2 Fiscal Year 2020 Financials

Revenues were a new high of $298.5 million , an increase of 24% year-over-year led by expanding positions in the Company's data links, satcom and mobile networking product lines

, an increase of 24% year-over-year led by expanding positions in the Company's data links, satcom and mobile networking product lines New contract awards were at $417.6 million , generating a 1:4 to 1 book-to-bill ratio, and record segment backlog of $991.6 million . Backlog excludes the unexercised ceiling on Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (ID/IQ) contracts

, generating a 1:4 to 1 book-to-bill ratio, and record segment backlog of . Backlog excludes the unexercised ceiling on Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (ID/IQ) contracts Operating profit increased 38% year-over-year to a new high of $62.1 million

Adjusted EBITDA increased 27% to a record $79.3 million

— Business Highlights

Awarded an ID/IQ contract by the Naval Information Warfare Systems Command for the purchase of supplemental units for Viasat's KOR-24A Small Tactical Terminal

Announced expansive line of network encryption products available for use by all Five Eyes partner nations: U.S., UK, Canada , Australia and New Zealand

, and Upgraded the North Atlantic Treaty Organization's Ultra-High Frequency satellite communications control station to comply with new Integrated Waveform on time and under budget

Demonstrated a Viasat Hybrid Adaptive Network concept at AFWERX Vegas, a U.S. Air Force event focused on multi-network, multi-orbit satellite communications system

— Fiscal Year-to-Date Summary

Fiscal year-to-date, Government Systems segment revenue was higher, and operating profit and Adjusted EBITDA performance for the segment were higher compared to the same period last year reflecting strong performance across the segment's product lines, especially government satellite communication systems, tactical data links, tactical satellite communications radio products and global mobility/intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance offerings.

Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. For more than 30 years, Viasat has helped shape how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate. Today, the Company is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, secure, affordable, fast connections to impact people's lives anywhere they are—on the ground, in the air or at sea. To learn more about Viasat, visit: www.viasat.com, go to Viasat's Corporate Blog, or follow the Company on social media at: Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter or YouTube.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data)

















Three months ended

Six months ended

September 30, 2019

September 30, 2018

September 30, 2019

September 30, 2018















Revenues:













Product revenues $ 306,830

$ 280,435

$ 570,445

$ 498,564 Service revenues 285,426

237,039

558,848

457,779 Total revenues 592,256

517,474

1,129,293

956,343















Operating expenses:













Cost of product revenues 223,075

216,900

420,015

390,348 Cost of service revenues 187,024

175,230

374,543

346,662 Selling, general and administrative 127,391

113,120

252,523

225,762 Independent research and development 34,314

31,360

67,788

64,733 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 2,027

2,435

4,064

4,888 Income (loss) from operations 18,425

(21,571)

10,360

(76,050) Interest expense, net (9,127)

(14,045)

(19,376)

(25,333) Income (loss) before income taxes 9,298

(35,616)

(9,016)

(101,383) (Provision for) benefit from income taxes (2,390)

9,704

4,820

38,909 Equity in income of unconsolidated affiliate, net 1,154

314

2,521

1,379 Net income (loss) 8,062

(25,598)

(1,675)

(61,095) Less: net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax 4,868

126

6,599

(1,361) Net income (loss) attributable to Viasat Inc. $ 3,194

$ (25,724)

$ (8,274)

$ (59,734)















Diluted net income (loss) per share attributable to Viasat Inc. common stockholders $ 0.05

$ (0.43)

$ (0.14)

$ (1.00) Diluted common equivalent shares (2) 62,761

59,734

61,200

59,470















AN ITEMIZED RECONCILIATION BETWEEN NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO VIASAT INC. ON A GAAP BASIS AND NON-GAAP BASIS IS AS FOLLOWS: (In thousands, except per share data) Three months ended

Six months ended

September 30, 2019

September 30, 2018

September 30, 2019

September 30, 2018















GAAP net income (loss) attributable to Viasat Inc. $ 3,194

$ (25,724)

$ (8,274)

$ (59,734) Amortization of acquired intangible assets 2,027

2,435

4,064

4,888 Stock-based compensation expense 21,101

19,377

42,328

38,503 Income tax effect (1) (5,329)

(5,042)

(10,747)

(10,087) Non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to Viasat Inc. $ 20,993

$ (8,954)

$ 27,371

$ (26,430) Non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share attributable to Viasat Inc. common stockholders $ 0.33

$ (0.15)

$ 0.44

$ (0.44) Diluted common equivalent shares (2) 62,761

59,734

62,636

59,470















(1)The income tax effect is calculated using the tax rate applicable for the non-GAAP adjustments. (2)As the three months ended September 30, 2018 and six months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 financial information resulted in a net loss, the weighted average number of shares used to calculate basic and diluted net loss per share is the same, as diluted shares would be anti-dilutive. As the six months ended September 30, 2019 financial information resulted in a non-GAAP net income, diluted weighted average number of shares were used to calculate non-GAAP diluted net income per share.















AN ITEMIZED RECONCILIATION BETWEEN NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO VIASAT INC. AND ADJUSTED EBITDA IS AS FOLLOWS: (In thousands) Three months ended

Six months ended

September 30, 2019

September 30, 2018

September 30, 2019

September 30, 2018















GAAP net income (loss) attributable to Viasat Inc. $ 3,194

$ (25,724)

$ (8,274)

$ (59,734) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 2,390

(9,704)

(4,820)

(38,909) Interest expense, net 9,127

14,045

19,376

25,333 Depreciation and amortization 82,338

79,474

166,350

157,271 Stock-based compensation expense 21,101

19,377

42,328

38,503 Adjusted EBITDA $ 118,150

$ 77,468

$ 214,960

$ 122,464

AN ITEMIZED RECONCILIATION BETWEEN SEGMENT OPERATING PROFIT (LOSS) BEFORE CORPORATE AND AMORTIZATION OF ACQUIRED INTANGIBLE ASSETS AND ADJUSTED EBITDA IS AS FOLLOWS: (In thousands)





































Three months ended September 30, 2019

Three months ended September 30, 2018



Satellite

Services

Commercial

Networks

Government

Systems

Total

Satellite

Services

Commercial

Networks

Government

Systems

Total Segment operating profit (loss) before corporate and amortization of acquired intangible assets

$ 5,118

$ (46,781)

$ 62,115

$ 20,452

$ (24,839)

$ (39,197)

$ 44,900

$ (19,136) Depreciation(3)

50,104

5,826

10,412

66,342

50,823

5,502

8,872

65,197 Stock-based compensation expense

6,405

7,273

7,423

21,101

5,733

6,758

6,886

19,377 Other amortization

7,907

1,879

4,183

13,969

7,051

2,328

2,463

11,842 Equity in income of unconsolidated affiliate, net

1,154

-

-

1,154

314

-

-

314 Noncontrolling interests

-

-

(4,868)

(4,868)

783

-

(909)

(126) Adjusted EBITDA

$ 70,688

$ (31,803)

$ 79,265

$ 118,150

$ 39,865

$ (24,609)

$ 62,212

$ 77,468





































Six months ended September 30, 2019

Six months ended September 30, 2018



Satellite

Services

Commercial

Networks

Government

Systems

Total

Satellite

Services

Commercial

Networks

Government

Systems

Total Segment operating profit (loss) before corporate and amortization of acquired intangible assets

$ 3,048

$ (96,642)

$ 108,018

$ 14,424

$ (54,775)

$ (86,205)

$ 69,818

$ (71,162) Depreciation(3)

103,698

11,345

20,101

135,144

100,833

10,995

17,162

128,990 Stock-based compensation expense

12,892

14,661

14,775

42,328

11,026

13,864

13,613

38,503 Other amortization

15,616

3,677

7,849

27,142

13,960

3,995

5,438

23,393 Equity in income of unconsolidated affiliate, net

2,521

-

-

2,521

1,379

-

-

1,379 Noncontrolling interests

-

-

(6,599)

(6,599)

1,707

-

(346)

1,361 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 137,775

$ (66,959)

$ 144,144

$ 214,960

$ 74,130

$ (57,351)

$ 105,685

$ 122,464

































(3)Depreciation expenses not specifically recorded in a particular segment have been allocated based on other indirect allocable costs, which management believes is a reasonable method.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands)



















As of

As of



As of

As of Assets September 30, 2019

March 31, 2019

Liabilities and Equity September 30, 2019

March 31, 2019

















Current assets:







Current liabilities:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 87,045

$ 261,701

Accounts payable $ 141,746

$ 157,275 Accounts receivable, net 294,067

300,307

Accrued and other liabilities (4) 330,011

308,268 Inventories 269,517

234,518

Current portion of long-term debt 29,962

19,937 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 105,004

90,646

Total current liabilities 501,719

485,480 Total current assets 755,633

887,172



















Senior notes 1,284,329

1,282,898









Other long-term debt 159,636

110,005









Non-current operating lease liabilities(4) 296,707

- Property, equipment and satellites, net 2,363,916

2,125,290

Other liabilities 118,824

120,826 Operating lease right-of-use assets (4) 319,698

-

Total liabilities 2,361,215

1,999,209 Other acquired intangible assets, net 17,967

22,301

Total Viasat Inc. stockholders' equity 1,990,907

1,907,748 Goodwill 121,223

121,719

Noncontrolling interest in subsidiary 14,929

8,330 Other assets 788,614

758,805

Total equity 2,005,836

1,916,078 Total assets $ 4,367,051

$ 3,915,287

Total liabilities and equity $ 4,367,051

$ 3,915,287

















(4)The balances as of September 30, 2019 reflect the Company's adoption of Accounting Standards Update 2016-02, Leases, commonly referred to as ASC 842.



