Viasat Announces the Next Evolution of its Award-Winning L-Band Tactical Satellite Service (L-TAC)

Enhanced scalability and on-demand service will offer global mobile users rapid service activation for tactical beyond line-of-sight communications

CARLSBAD, Calif., Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global leader in satellite communications, today announced the next evolution of its award-winning L-band tactical satellite service, L-TAC, delivering new features that allow service on-demand – when and where users need it. The L-TAC service is delivered through Viasat's worldwide L-band network, connecting radio users and command centers worldwide using the tactical radios' native waveforms, encryption and a secure terrestrial network.

The newly evolved L-TAC solution will automate the service's ordering and provisioning system and deliver an automated L-TAC channel assignment capability for more effective resource allocation. This solution features a web portal that will allow end users or Viasat partners to order or schedule L-TAC service. This enhanced capability will enable users to request and receive service on-demand in specific beams and over geographic regions when and where they need to operate. As a result, global government customers can order immediate service to areas of operation and can schedule their resources more efficiently.

Furthermore, U.S. government customers now also have access to a radio frequency over Internet protocol (RFoIP) solution that supports remote monitoring of L-TAC channels. This enables L-TAC user nets, or radio nets, to be remotely accessed worldwide over IP, connecting users back to their headquarters, forward operating bases or other remote sites.

Government and military users have traditionally relied on line-of-sight Ultra High Frequency (UHF), Very High Frequency (VHF) and UHF SATCOM systems for tactical communications without practical alternatives when those services are unavailable. The Viasat L-TAC service provides this alternative and is complementary to existing UHF, VHF and UHF TACSAT radios, allowing users to leverage the same security-accredited equipment with advanced encryption over L-band satellite connections via interoperable waveforms.

"Our award-winning L-TAC solution is a trusted option for tactical, beyond line-of-sight communications with thousands of units deployed. We recognize that our government customers' missions and requirements are always evolving so it is our responsibility to never stop innovating to meet those needs," said Susan Miller, President, Viasat Government. "This latest evolution of L-TAC is in direct response to users' feedback. It further enhances the capabilities available to our customers, while also delivering the flexibility, ease-of-use and implementation that today's warfighters expect."

For years, users around the world have trusted the L-TAC solution to deliver a combination of reliable voice and data connectivity, providing a robust and flexible beyond line-of-sight (BLOS) capability to support missions in the air, at sea and on land. The L-TAC service is actively supporting global operations for several nations' armed forces around the world and a civilian alternative is available for police, fire and medical support services, emergency services, aid agencies, embassy communications and other civilian agency use.

For more information on Viasat's L-TAC service offering, please visit our website.

About Viasat

Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. With offices in 24 countries around the world, our mission shapes how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate and connect. Viasat is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, reliable, secure, affordable, fast connections to positively impact people's lives anywhere they are—on the ground, in the air or at sea, while building a sustainable future in space. In May 2023, Viasat completed its acquisition of Inmarsat, combining the teams, technologies and resources of the two companies to create a new global communications partner. Learn more at www.viasat.com, the Viasat News Room or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X or YouTube.

