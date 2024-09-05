Viasat Awarded Potential $150 Million Blue Force Tracker (BFT) Network Services Contract by Defense Information Services Agency (DISA)

Viasat will provide engineering and network modernization services to support U.S. Army Blue Force Tracker requirements

CARLSBAD, Calif., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global leader in satellite communications, announced today it has received a five-year, $153 million dollar contract at full value potential from the Defense Information Services Agency to provide network services and support for the U.S. Army Project Manager Mission Command (PM MC) Blue Force Tracker (BFT) program. The period-of-performance for this contract includes a base year with four one-year option periods.

For more than 20 years, the BFT network has provided critical situational awareness, integrated with tens of thousands of platforms across the Army and joint services. This effort continues the BFT network modernization initiative that enables U.S. military and allied forces to share near real-time situational awareness and GPS data on friendly force and enemy, as well as operational maps and graphics, and command and control (C2) messages.

Under this contract, Viasat will provide its engineering services expertise and deliver operational and technical support for the BFT network. This work will include the maintenance and configuration of hardware and software packages, as well as additional support for technology hardware and software development, updates and modifications aligned with BFT network modernization objectives.

"Viasat is honored to continue its history of providing support for the global L-Band BFT network and systems, and the continued modernization of how critical situational awareness is made available across the tactical edge at scale," said David Schmolke, Vice President of Mission Connections and Cybersecurity, Viasat Government. "Our team will deliver the engineering and networking services, and technology innovation required to continue evolving the BFT network operations and capability. We have a deep understanding of the BFT mission and the information warfighters need to make real-time decisions that support operations and save lives."

Viasat will bring experience and expertise to supporting the BFT network and modernization effort. In 2010, Viasat received an Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract award to provide next generation of high-speed, high-capacity BFT equipment to the U.S. Army as part of the Force XXI Battle Command Brigade and Below (FBCB2) Program. Viasat has since secured multiple contract awards to support the BFT program, developing and delivering terminals and networking services to support BFT systems, including the deployment of Viasat L-Band mobile transceivers on more than 100K tactical platforms across the U.S. military.

