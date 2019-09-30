Viasat Awarded Sole-Source Contract by Navy for Small Tactical Terminals to Support Foreign Military Sales to International Partners

CARLSBAD, Calif., Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global communications company, announced today it was awarded an ID/IQ contract by the Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWARSYSCOM) for the purchase of supplemental units for Viasat's KOR-24A Small Tactical Terminal (STT). The KOR-24A STT is the world's only multi-channel radio capable of performing Link 16 communications in a small form factor, and includes interoperable functionality to improve communications between U.S. and international coalition partners' military agencies requiring critical information from multiple networks.

Through this program, NAVWARSYSCOM can quickly enable platforms (aircraft, vehicles and maritime vessels) with size, weight and power restrictions to finally be a part of the Link 16 network, exchange near real-time tactical situational awareness data and secure voice with other high-valued Link 16-enabled platforms.

The contract is structured to expand and evolve over time—enabling NAVWARSYSCOM to quickly provide international defense forces with Viasat's KOR-24A STT through Foreign Military Sales cases.

"Viasat's KOR-24A STT has the ability to provide our international military partners with convenient, streamlined access to next-generation technology capabilities needed to enhance situational awareness and improve mission effectiveness across the battlespace," said Ken Peterman, president, Government Systems, Viasat. "Given current backlog and pending orders of Viasat's KOR-24A STTs by both U.S. and international defense customers, we see this as another testament to the increased demand for a flexible, multi-channel Link 16 radio at the tactical edge."

Viasat currently has over 1,500 STT units in service on a wide variety of fixed wing and rotary wing aircraft as well as ground vehicles, expeditionary gateways and maritime vessels across all U.S. military services, special operations forces and five international partners to date.

About Viasat

Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. For more than 30 years, Viasat has helped shape how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate. Today, the Company is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, secure, affordable, fast connections to impact people's lives anywhere they are—on the ground, in the air or at sea. To learn more about Viasat, visit: www.viasat.com, go to Viasat's Corporate Blog, or follow the Company on social media at: Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter or YouTube.

