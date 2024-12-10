Viasat Awarded up to $568 Million IDIQ Contract from General Services Administration to Support C5ISR Capabilities for U.S. Defense Forces

Viasat will support U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) technology modernization with tactical networking, ground system, satellite communication and cybersecurity solutions

CARLSBAD, Calif., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global leader in satellite communications, announced today it has received a five-year, sole-source Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract through the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) with a $568 million ceiling. This contract is a follow-on award through GSA that extends a previous IDIQ award issued in 2019. Under the award, Viasat will support the rapid migration of command, control, communications, computers, combat systems, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C5ISR) capabilities and best practices from Special Operations Forces (SOF) to General Purpose Forces (GPF).

Through this contract, Viasat will continue to deliver a diverse portfolio of technologies and services to help advance and enable the communications, security, intelligence and operations that are essential for both SOF and GPF warfighters. Viasat Communication Services and Defense and Advanced Technologies portfolios offer proven and innovative government solutions, including tactical gateways and advanced networking, airborne SATCOM terminals and Hubs, ground terminals and modems, beyond-line-of-sight satellite services, and cybersecurity and encryption capabilities. Viasat's technology and services capabilities have expanded following its acquisition of Inmarsat in 2023, offering an extensive range of flexible, resilient communication solutions and services to support DoD's evolving operations and mission requirements.

This contract structure allows the DoD to address key priorities for enhanced mobility, resilient networking, cybersecurity and broadband SATCOM services. It also allows for the accelerated acquisition and adoption of new products, systems and services the DoD requires, and enables military users across services to access and benefit from these emerging technologies. Viasat will continue to support the identification and integration of new capabilities and technologies that can address the DoD's enterprise C5ISR mission requirements.

"Viasat is proud to be a trusted partner for the entire Joint Force, providing the DoD with a wide range of capabilities and services including advanced tactical networking, ground system and mobile satellite communications (SATCOM) solutions, information assurance and cybersecurity products, and satellite services," said Susan Miller, President of Viasat Government. "We look forward to continuing our close partnership with the DoD to solve complex problems and support military forces across domains with flexible, resilient and secure capabilities that enable enhanced operations and improved situational awareness across the battlespace."

