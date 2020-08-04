Viasat CEO, Mark Dankberg, to Deliver Keynote Address at the Virtual IEEE International Microwave Symposium (IMS2020)

CARLSBAD, Calif., Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global communications company, announced today Mark Dankberg, Viasat's chairman and CEO, will be a keynote speaker at the Virtual IEEE International Microwave Symposium (IMS2020), a premier event for the RF and microwave industry. The keynote will take place on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Pacific Time. The live presentation is open to all registered IMS2020 attendees; a video version will also be made available to registered attendees via the IMS2020 on-demand event platform until September 30, 2020. Qualified press and investors can gain access to either the live or on-demand keynote by reaching out to: [email protected].

IMS2020 is the flagship conference of Microwave Week, the world's largest event for RF and microwave technology. This year's event centers around the theme 'Connectivity Matters,' highlighting five pillars that link the world: communications networks, aerospace and defense programs, autonomous vehicles, the digital economy and ensuring the connection of under-represented communities.

Mark Dankberg's keynote will address the future broadband space race:

Space-based internet access will grow enormously over the next decade. There are already over two million homes served in the U.S., Europe and Latin America - with satellite internet speeds of 100 Mbps in some areas. Satellite broadband connects ships at sea, and airplanes in flight. Several airlines offer free satellite Wi-Fi, including video streaming. With individual satellites poised to deliver multiple Terabits per second, satellite will help connect the four billion people without internet access.

Satellite broadband is like millimeter wave point-to-multipoint – but with towers orbiting earth. Architectural alternatives offer a rich and complex trade space. As with terrestrial networks, trade-offs include: geographic coverage, peak speeds, peak system throughput, latency, required capital investments, operating costs, bandwidth geographic density and bandwidth geographic distribution. The International Telecommunication Union has evolved regulations for cooperatively sharing orbital trajectories and spectrum over decades. But, conventions are being shattered by aggressive proposed "mega-constellations" of small, cheap satellites. Unregulated mega-constellations can generate space "pollution" with orbital debris, cause intolerable risks of space collisions, or even leave wide orbital regions inaccessible for decades. They also can preclude equitable access to spectrum by others.

This keynote will provide a framework for considering the performance, economics, regulatory and environmental impacts of space broadband networks. The keynote will consider theoretical constraints, orbital dynamics, and underlying global bandwidth demand profiles to evaluate alternative architectures. Finally, it will also consider regulatory implications to maintain safe, fair, global competition for space-based communications, navigation/positioning, earth sensing, and the emerging near-earth space economy.

About IMS

The International Microwave Symposium (IMS) is the annual conference and exhibition of the IEEE Microwave Theory and Techniques Society (MTT-S). IMS features a large trade show with a large commercial exhibition featuring over 600 companies and a technical program offering technical sessions, interactive forums, plenary and panel sessions, workshops, technical lectures, application seminars, and a wide variety of other technical and social activities. The program covers the latest microwave and RF advancements in emerging areas such as 5G, automobile radar, wearable electronics, the Internet of Things, wireless HDMI, medical applications, satellite communications, and more. IMS2021 will be held June 6 – 11, 2021, in Atlanta, GA, USA.

About Viasat

Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. For more than 30 years, Viasat has helped shape how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate. Today, the Company is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, secure, affordable, fast connections to impact people's lives anywhere they are—on the ground, in the air or at sea. To learn more about Viasat, visit: www.viasat.com, go to Viasat's Corporate Blog, or follow the Company on social media at: Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter or YouTube.

