Viasat DARC-ssd™ 600 Evaluated for Top Secret Data by UK Government

Next-generation data-at-rest encryption solution is the only device of its type evaluated by the U.K. National Cyber Security Centre for Top Secret and Secret classified data

FARNBOROUGH, United Kingdom, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Viasat U.K. Ltd., a subsidiary of global communications company, Viasat Inc., (NASDAQ: VSAT), today announced that its U.K. designed and manufactured next-generation data-at-rest cryptography solid state drive (SSD), DARC-ssd™ 600, has been fully evaluated for the protection of data up to Top Secret classification by the U.K.'s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC). Data-at-rest technology secures government devices that are stolen, lost or attacked, protecting U.K. Ministry of Defence (MOD) and other sensitive government data.

The U.K. NCSC completed its CAPS evaluation of the Viasat DARC-ssd™ 600 for the protection of data at rest up to Top Secret classification, making it the only hardware encrypted SSD using the industry-standard interface and form factor to attain this status. The DARC-ssd solution is now the only encryption device using a Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe) interface and small form factor (M.2) that can be used for Top Secret and below data, creating a highly secure and flexible encryption solution for government customers.

DARC-ssd™ 600 is designed to deliver significantly improved performance compared to existing data at rest solutions, while ensuring the highest levels of protection for both military and government users. By using the industry standard NVMe interface and common form factor M.2 2280, the DARC-ssd™ 600 allows customers to upgrade older hardware and integrate next-generation encryption with the latest commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) and tactical military devices - laptops, desktops, tablets, servers, and network-attached storage.

"Keeping data secure in an age when data breaches can cause serious long-term repercussions is critical. As a longtime provider of information assurance solutions to the U.K. government, we've seen the evolution of encryption technology and the growing challenge to ensure Top Secret and other sensitive data for government users on their devices is as secure as possible," said Hisham Awad, Managing Director of Viasat U.K. "The DARC-ssd 600™ continues Viasat's decades-long tradition of hardware encryption solutions offering the highest possible level of accreditation to the U.K. armed forces and wider government. We're excited to continue working with our partners and direct U.K. government customers to provide advanced data-at-rest capability to protect valuable U.K. government and military data and enable secure integration with the latest commercial and military devices."

The DARC-ssd 600™ uses Viasat's integrated military level 256-bit Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) hardware with full drive hardware encryption for all data and the operating system. Data is decrypted upon bootup of the device with mandatory two-factor authentication and then encrypted immediately when the device is powered off. Unlike software encryption managed by the operating system, this hardware encryption approach limits the impact on overall device performance and manages secure authentication and encryption within the hardware container itself, which decreases the opportunity for tampering.

In addition, DARC-ssd™ is designed to offer quicker loading times and lower power consumption, as well as a covert and seamless user experience making it a highly effective data security solution for defense customers that is available in capacities ranging from 256GB, 512GB and 1 terabyte (TB).

To learn more about Viasat's data-at-rest encryption devices, visit the Viasat DAR solutions page.

About Viasat

Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. With offices in 24 countries around the world, our mission shapes how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate and connect. Viasat is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, reliable, secure, affordable, fast connections to positively impact people's lives anywhere they are—on the ground, in the air or at sea, while building a sustainable future in space. On May 30, 2023, Viasat completed its acquisition of Inmarsat, combining the teams, technologies and resources of the two companies to create a new global communications partner. Learn more at www.viasat.com, the Viasat News Room or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter or YouTube.

Copyright © 2023 Viasat, Inc. All rights reserved. Viasat, the Viasat logo and the Viasat signal are registered trademarks of Viasat, Inc. All other product or company names mentioned are used for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to the safe harbors created under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include statements about Viasat's data-at-rest encryption solutions and the DARC-SSD solution's benefits, features and capabilities including quicker loading times, lower power consumption, and improved performance compared to existing data at rest solutions. Readers are cautioned that actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include: risks associated with contractual problems, encryption product defects, manufacturing issues or delays, regulatory issues, technologies not being developed according to anticipated schedules, or that do not perform according to expectations; and increased competition and other factors affecting the government and defense sectors generally. In addition, please refer to the risk factors contained in Viasat's SEC filings available at www.sec.gov, including Viasat's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. Viasat undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.

SOURCE Viasat, Inc.