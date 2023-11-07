Viasat, Deutsche Telekom Commit Long-Term To Deliver In-Flight Connectivity Via The European Aviation Network

Agreement Reinforces In-Flight Connectivity Growth and Reliable Broadband Service for Intra-European Flights

CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a leader in global communications, and Deutsche Telekom today announced a new, long-term agreement that cements the companies' commitment to providing in-flight connectivity (IFC) solutions to airline partners across the European Aviation Network (EAN). EAN launched in 2019, powered by Deutsche Telekom and Inmarsat, a business recently acquired by Viasat.

EAN combines S-band satellite coverage with a complementary ground component network operated by Deutsche Telekom. EAN is a unique example of European technological and regulatory leadership, which allows travelers in Europe to benefit from an advanced IFC experience for most intra-European flights, including broadband services that support high bandwidth demanding applications such as streaming. Deutsche Telekom operates more than 300 EAN sites in 30 countries across Europe, providing substantial infrastructure across the continent.

EAN uses small, low weight and low drag terminals, which can be installed on an aircraft in a matter of hours. This provides substantial cost savings while supporting sustainability initiatives and carbon reduction.

Since 2019, more than 140 million passengers have had the opportunity to connect in-flight through the EAN connectivity solution. Today, EAN is available on more than 290 aircraft across various airlines, including Iberia, British Airways, Vueling, and AEGEAN.

"Viasat remains fully committed to EAN, now part of our global service offering in aviation," said Shameem Hashmi, Vice President, Aviation Strategy, Viasat. "The EAN in-flight connectivity solution is the right solution for certain fleets in Europe. We look forward to welcoming more airline partners to the network, so that additional passengers across Europe can benefit from a world-class in-flight connectivity experience."

"The signing of today's long-term agreement is a significant milestone for the continuation of EAN," said David Fox, Vice President, Inflight & Connectivity Services, Deutsche Telekom. "Through operation and maintenance of the complementary ground component network, Deutsche Telekom will foster the continued growth of the service to reach more airlines and passengers, allowing them to stay connected throughout their travels within Europe."

