Viasat, Embraer Enter into Line-fit Agreement to Offer Viasat In-Flight Connectivity on Embraer E2 Aircraft

CARLSBAD, Calif. and SÃO JOSÉ DOS CAMPOS, Brazil, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global communications company, and Embraer (NYSE: ERJ; B3: BOVESPA: EMBR3), a global aerospace company, today announced they entered into a Buyer-Furnished Equipment (BFE) agreement to offer Viasat's advanced In-Flight Connectivity (IFC) system as a line-fit option on Embraer's family of E2 aircraft. Viasat is the first Ka-band IFC supplier to have a line-fit IFC solution available on the Embraer E2 family.

By selecting Viasat's IFC system as a factory option on the Embraer E2 aircraft prior to delivery, airlines will be able to offer, from day one of aircraft service, an advanced IFC experience to each passenger and flight crew member, while avoiding costly down-time associated with taking aircraft out of service for post-production IFC retrofits. Today, multiple airlines, including Azul Airlines, have selected Embraer E2 aircraft equipped with Viasat's IFC system direct from the factory.

Rodrigo Silva e Souza, VP Marketing, Embraer Commercial Aviation, commented, "At Embraer, we pride ourselves on building the world's most efficient aircraft in their category, as well as on continuously pursuing advancements in technologies that help improve passenger comfort and experience. With Viasat's IFC system now line-fit available, we are enabling our airline customers to offer a highly optimized in-flight Wi-Fi experience that will keep them highly-competitive and will allow them to delight their passengers."

Don Buchman, Viasat's vice president and general manager, Commercial Aviation added, "We're excited to work with our partners at Embraer to make our industry-leading Ka-band IFC kit available direct from the factory on the company's family of E2 aircraft, one of the world's most popular series of jets."

Embraer delivered its E195-E2 type certificate with Viasat IFC line-fit to an airline customer in 2020.

About Viasat

Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. For 35 years, Viasat has helped shape how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate. Today, the Company is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, secure, affordable, fast connections to impact people's lives anywhere they are—on the ground, in the air or at sea. To learn more about Viasat, visit: www.viasat.com, go to Viasat's Corporate Blog, or follow the Company on social media at: Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter or YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to the safe harbors created under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include among others, statements related to Viasat and Embraer's partnership; and the availability, capabilities and performance of the Viasat IFC solution. Readers are cautioned that actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include: risks associated with the construction, launch and operation of the satellite(s) used to supply these services, including the effect of any anomaly, operational failure or degradation in satellite performance; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, suppliers, consumers, customers, and employees or the overall economy; contractual problems; product defects; manufacturing issues or delays; regulatory issues; changes in relationships with, or the financial condition of, key suppliers; technologies that do not perform according to expectations; and other factors affecting the aviation sector generally. In addition, please refer to the risk factors contained in Viasat's SEC filings available at www.sec.gov, including Viasat's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. Viasat undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.

Copyright © 2021 Viasat, Inc. All rights reserved. Viasat, the Viasat logo and the Viasat signal are registered trademarks of Viasat, Inc. All other product or company names mentioned are used for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE Viasat, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.viasat.com

