Viasat Energy Services Introduces Enhanced Hybrid Network Service for the Energy Industry

The fully managed service offers expanded capabilities to improve operational efficiency for energy companies and enhance crew welfare.

CARLSBAD, Calif., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global leader in satellite communications, today announced its Energy Services division has launched a purpose-built managed communications service for remote oil and gas customers that significantly expands the capacity and capabilities of its industry leading enterprise-grade connectivity service.

The new solution, part of Viasat Energy Services' range of offerings for the Energy sector, has been expanded to seamlessly incorporate low earth orbit (LEO) satellite capacity alongside Viasat Energy Services' existing multi-orbit and terrestrial capacity designed to deliver highly flexible capabilities that can address energy customer needs through a single, integrated and fully managed service. The enhanced service is expected to be available early in the third quarter of calendar year 2024.

The integrated service offering, as part of the Viasat network, enhances performance through capacity augmentation to support additional capabilities for Energy Services customers - oil and gas operators, drilling contractors, and service companies - by powering a range of applications, including enterprise-grade solutions for customers' cloud-based computing services, applications to drive operational efficiency and safety, and enhanced crew welfare offerings. The service is also designed to incorporate Viasat's cybersecurity expertise and its operational artificial intelligence software and machine learning platform, Intelie™. These capabilities are all delivered alongside Viasat's existing robust service commitments.

Lee Ahlstrom, President, Viasat Energy Services, said: "Serving customers exceptionally well is our North Star – no matter the underlying technology to get there. Our energy customers are looking to solve complex challenges and operate more safely, efficiently, and sustainably. Our services are designed to make that happen. This enhanced hybrid network service offering will allow customers to improve operational efficiency and support their most advanced digital transformation efforts in the future."

