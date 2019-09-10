Viasat Expands Relationship with SAS by Adding Viasat In-flight Connectivity to SAS New Airbus A321LR and A330-300E Aircraft

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- (Airline Passenger Experience Expo—APEX—Viasat booth #2031) – Building on the strength of their three-year partnership, Scandinavian Airlines System (SAS) and global communications company, Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), announced today the airline has selected Viasat's in-flight connectivity (IFC) system for its new Airbus fleet additions: the A321LR and the A330-300E.

SAS has continued to make investments to modernize its global flight routes. With the additions of the A321LR and A330-300E aircraft, SAS expects to improve its narrow- and wide-body long-haul fleet, expanding transcontinental flight routes to and from Scandinavia. Important to SAS' expanding fleet operations is the availability of Viasat's high-speed, high-quality gate-to-gate IFC service with advanced streaming, web browsing and other online applications.

The A321LR and A330-300E aircraft will be retrofitted with Viasat's latest Ka-band IFC kit, which is expected to provide optimal in-flight connections when flying in Viasat's satellite coverage area, which includes Viasat's existing and future satellite systems:

First generation spacecraft (ViaSat-1, WildBlue-1, Anik F2: service over North America as well as KA-SAT: service over Europe and the Mediterranean Basin);

as well as KA-SAT: service over and the Mediterranean Basin); Second generation spacecraft (ViaSat-2, service covering North America , Central America , the Caribbean , a portion of northern South America , as well as the primary aeronautical routes across the Atlantic Ocean bridging North America and Europe ); and

, , the , a portion of northern , as well as the primary aeronautical routes across the Atlantic Ocean bridging and ); and Third generation, most advanced satellite constellation (ViaSat-3, which consists of three satellites expected to provide near global coverage, with each one covering approximately one-third of the planet).

"Since first working with SAS, we built a strong partnership based on delivering service quality and creating value for SAS' passengers by enabling them to enjoy and experience connectivity in the air that was similar to what they expected on the ground," said Don Buchman, vice president and general manager, Commercial Aviation at Viasat. "Today's announcement is a testament to the level of service we bring to each airline engagement. Extending the use of our in-flight Wi-Fi service beyond SAS short-haul flights—to now include long-haul and transatlantic routes—will help SAS meet the growing broadband demands of their passengers."

