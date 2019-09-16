Viasat Gives International Sales Opportunities to its Telecom Channel Partners

CARLSBAD, Calif., Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global communications company, announced today it expanded the reach of its business internet service offerings into Mexico, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. While Viasat business internet service has been available in these regions since early 2019, this expansion enables key telecom Master Agents in the channel to increase sales opportunities by competitively selling Viasat's high-speed, high-quality business internet—as either a primary or secondary connectivity service—in these new target regions.

As Viasat expands into new territories, it enables its channel partners to better support multi-site businesses whose operations span borders. These partners are now able to offer their business customers a more comprehensive solution with satellite-based high-speed internet they know can reach virtually any customer location to support their sales and businesses operations. Specific to Mexico, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, Viasat will offer a variety of high-speed unlimited and metered data internet plans.

"For years, the telecom channel has asked us about the opportunity to sell Viasat's high-speed satellite internet service beyond the continental U.S.," said Cody Catalena, vice president and general manager of Viasat's Global Business Solutions. "Today, we're proud to respond to their interests, and offer them new territories within our ViaSat-2 satellite footprint. Master Agents will now be able to offer assured, reliable, high-speed broadband communications to businesses, with plans that offer better speeds and capacity than many traditional satellite providers."

In addition to being used as a primary internet connection, the Viasat business internet service can be deployed as a diverse, resilient secondary internet connection for business continuity implementations. Viasat's business internet service can help businesses reliably deploy essential business applications such as cloud-based collaboration, Voice-over-IP (VoIP), email, point of sale transactions, high-speed file transfer solutions, streaming video, Internet of Things (IoT) applications and more.

This expanded reach into the new markets is made possible by the ViaSat-2 satellite system, which includes the most advanced, highest-capacity communications satellite in orbit today, coupled with innovations in satellite ground infrastructure. Unlike typical satellite providers, Viasat is vertically-integrated, which allows the Company to provide higher speeds and reliability.

For specific questions about Viasat's business internet services or Viasat's involvement in the telecom channel, contact the Company at: businesspartners@viasat.com.

