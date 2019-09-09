Viasat Introduces Direct Cloud Connect: A New Service Providing Fast, Secure, Private Connections to Business-Critical Cloud Services

CARLSBAD, Calif., Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global communications company, announced today its plans for a new business internet service known as Viasat Direct Cloud Connect, which will give Viasat customers expanded options for accessing enterprise-grade cloud services. The Viasat Direct Cloud Connect service is expected to launch in the second half of calendar year 2019, and will first offer cloud connection services to Microsoft Azure via Azure ExpressRoute.

Viasat—a Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute partner

As a new Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute partner, Viasat will offer a secure, dedicated network connection to Azure. Azure ExpressRoute creates a high-speed, low-latency, private link between a customer's on-premises infrastructure or colocation facility and Azure cloud regions. This direct connection ensures Viasat's business customers can reliably take advantage of Azure's integrated cloud services including: computing, database, analytics, networking, storage and more. The private connection also ensures remote facilities remain central to a business's cloud networking plans by ensuring these locations also have consistent access to a dedicated connection to Microsoft Azure cloud services.

"The Viasat Direct Cloud Connect service will enable our business customers to optimize their network infrastructure and cloud investments," said Cody Catalena, vice president and general manager, Global Business Solutions at Viasat. "We expect that by partnering with Microsoft to enable our customers to connect directly to Microsoft Azure through Viasat's Direct Cloud Connect service, they will gain significant benefits—from maintaining the network performance of their satellite-based business service to extending their data center capabilities with a scalable cloud-based infrastructure."

Viasat provides high-speed, high-quality satellite broadband solutions to businesses and commercial entities around the world. The Viasat and Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute collaboration will initially focus on the U.S., with an opportunity to expand globally.

"We believe Azure ExpressRoute will open-up a variety of next-generation cloud-based service options for Viasat's business customers, giving them the ability to quickly transfer business-critical cloud data and take advantage of the intelligence of Microsoft's cloud services over a reliable direct network connection," said Ross Ortega, Partner Product Manager, Azure Networking, Microsoft Corp.

About Viasat

Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. For more than 30 years, Viasat has helped shape how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to the safe harbors created under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward looking statements include, statements that refer to the availability of, features of and benefits provided by Viasat's Direct Cloud Connect service. Readers are cautioned that actual results could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include: contractual problems, product and software defects, technologies not being developed according to anticipated schedules, or that do not perform according to expectations, and increased competition and other factors affecting the connectivity sector generally. In addition, please refer to the risk factors contained in Viasat's SEC filings available at www.sec.gov, including Viasat's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. Viasat undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.

Copyright © 2019 Viasat, Inc.

