Viasat Introduces Enhanced LAISR Service for Crewed and Uncrewed Airborne, Maritime and Land Platforms

CARLSBAD, Calif., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global leader in satellite communications, today introduced Enhanced LAISR, its global mobility, on-demand managed L-band service offering communications flexibility for airborne, maritime and land users worldwide. It will deliver highly available, flexible, on-demand capabilities enabled by Viasat's seamless, global L-band space and ground network.

The award-winning L-band Airborne Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (LAISR) solution was developed to meet specific government requirements. It delivers cost-effective, high-speed beyond line-of-sight (BLOS) satellite communications (SATCOM) connectivity for mobile platforms via low size, weight and power (SWaP) user terminals. Military operations benefit from all-weather resilience and 99.9 percent network reliability.

As government organizations increasingly rely on highly mobile crewed and uncrewed Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions worldwide, they need reliable, consistent SATCOM connectivity to transmit large volumes of data. Enhanced LAISR service will deliver on-demand, managed L-band network access to customers around the world, ensuring users can access the service whenever and wherever it is needed.

Customers will use the new Enhanced L-band Maritime Antenna (ELMA) and soon-to-be available LAISR-COTM (comms-on-the-move) terminal to connect to Enhanced LAISR services. Additional terminals are in development to provide access to the Enhanced LAISR service and deliver reliable, high-speed, seamless connectivity and uniform global capabilities via a further reduced SWaP form factor.

Steve Gizinski, Chief Technology Officer of Viasat Government, said, "Enhanced LAISR is the latest example of Viasat's continuous focus on enhancing terminals and services to deliver additional value and resilience to our government customers as their needs evolve. With Enhanced LAISR, we are expanding upon the proven LAISR capability and our robust service level agreements to provide a highly flexible and accessible service to support crewed and uncrewed ISR missions worldwide."

