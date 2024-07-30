Viasat Introduces Wearable Secure Wireless Hub for Advanced Network and Edge Communications

Secure Wireless Hub is a next-generation body-worn tactical communications system for dismounted operations

CARLSBAD, Calif., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global leader in satellite communications, today announced the introduction of Viasat's Secure Wireless Hub (SWH), a wearable tactical gateway solution for dismounted soldiers that is easy to carry and simple to use. The SWH solution was developed as part of a multi-phase effort with U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) to identify and develop advanced tactical communications capabilities for mobile ground forces.

The SWH is the first wearable addition to Viasat's portfolio of tactical gateway solutions, providing a flexible, all-in-one design to enable faster set up for warfighters to improve user experience and support situational awareness within minutes. With a base of less than one kilogram, the SWH system offers significantly reduced size, weight and power (SWaP) to seamlessly integrate with body armor without adding unnecessary weight. In addition to reducing the physical load soldiers carry, the SWH provides an 85 percent reduction in cabling compared to other wearable hub systems, further simplifying ease of use for ground operators.

Viasat's SWH is designed to provide the capability of much larger systems to meet expanding requirements for tactical edge compute and networking in a small form factor for dismounted users. As a complete solution, the SWH will offer a body-worn tactical gateway that can provide a level of interoperability only previously seen in larger transit boxes that are too big for dismounted operations. Viasat's mobile software defined networking platform, NetAgility, will enable the SWH to utilize various tactical transports and advanced networking capabilities to improve situational awareness and data exchange. The edge compute capability will also offer a secure VPN, allowing the use of multiple transports and waveforms across a range of devices to provide resilient connectivity and safely share critical battlefield information.

"Tactical edge operators are seeking lightweight compute and resilient connectivity solutions to advance Battle Management Command, Control, and Communications (BMC3) capabilities. The Secure Wireless Hub is our latest tactical solution created to support this by addressing interoperability, automation, and security challenges for the dismounted user," said David Schmolke, Vice President of Mission Connections and Cybersecurity, Viasat Government. "The SWH was designed with a focus on a user experience that enables the warfighter to focus on the mission and not the equipment."

The SWH's modular design allows tactical operators to integrate and configure connections for their mission, including LTE and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth for additional resilience. Users can also benefit from the Secure Wireless Hub App that seamlessly integrates with military devices as a single source configuration manager. As part of the development effort, Viasat worked with USSOCOM to undergo a full customer test and user assessment of the SWH system during the Strategic Level Joint SOF Fires Exercise last fall.

Visit our website to learn more about the SWH and Viasat's portfolio of tactical networking and edge solutions.

