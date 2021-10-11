Viasat Launches Direct Service for Business Aviation; Viasat Select Offers Ka-Band In-Flight Connectivity Solutions to Match an Aircraft's Operational Profile

CARLSBAD, Calif., Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global communications company, today announced a first-of-its-kind direct service model for business aviation Ka-band In-flight Connectivity (IFC). Called Viasat Select, the new service introduces custom IFC solutions and compelling connectivity plans that are tailored to match a business aircraft's specific operational profile. The Viasat Select service plans include global and regional unlimited plans that feature uncapped data paired with Viasat's popular "No Speed Limit" Ka-band IFC. Viasat's ability to offer both uncapped data and no speed limits is unique because of its Ka-band satellite capacity advantage. Viasat Select also offers entry-level service plans, including a sub-$3k regional plan that delivers Ka-band connectivity at a significant value, especially when compared to current air-to-ground or other satellite-based IFC options.

The Viasat Select plans empower operators to take advantage of the Company's current cross-regional capacity and coverage to suit current and anticipated connectivity demands and come with the expectation that Viasat's future global constellation, ViaSat-3, and forward compatible IFC system, will accommodate increasing speed and data requirements.

"We're launching Viasat Select at a time when there is incredible demand for in-flight connectivity and just before we bring an immense amount of additional Ka-band capacity to market with our next-generation satellite constellation," said Claudio D'Amico, Viasat business area director, Business Aviation. "Operators overwhelmingly told us that selecting products in the market with data and speed caps was a key challenge for in-flight connectivity. With Viasat Select, we can eliminate those constraints by leveraging our capacity while offering unmatched economics since we manage the service from end-to-end."

D'Amico continued, "With Viasat Select, operators with different connectivity requirements and aircraft operational profiles can chose a plan that will best match their needs. Every plan will offer the same performance and deliver our leading customer experience, care and support. With ViaSat-3 coverage and capacity augmentation scheduled for next year, we will further enhance our customers' overall experience."

Since the Company serves as a singular point of contact for connectivity solutions with Viasat Select, from designing and building the highest capacity satellites in the world to its robust customer experience, care and maintenance support tools, Viasat is simplifying how business jet operators can access a long-term, high-capacity IFC solution that meets their needs today and well into the future.

Connectivity and performance

With the Viasat Select Ka-band service plans, business jet operators can benefit from similar connectivity in-flight as they do on the ground, typically with speeds greater than 20 Mbps. In fact, some operators with Viasat Ka-band IFC have reported speeds greater than 80 Mbps. That level of connectivity, made possible by Viasat's substantial satellite network capacity, allows all passengers to enjoy in-flight applications such as video conferencing, streaming music, video, and TV, corporate VPN access and more during all phases of flight, including taxi, takeoff, and landing.

Industry Partnerships

In addition to offering its new direct service, Viasat will continue to offer Ka-band service through its network of value-added resellers (VARs), ensuring operators have multiple options for procuring their industry-leading IFC service and the ability to utilize additional services offered by Viasat's VARs.

For more information about Viasat's business aviation solutions, please visit: www.viasat.com/business-aviation or reach out to: [email protected].

About Viasat

Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. For 35 years, Viasat has helped shape how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate. Today, the Company is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, secure, affordable, fast connections to impact people's lives anywhere they are—on the ground, in the air or at sea. To learn more about Viasat, visit: www.viasat.com, go to Viasat's Corporate Blog, or follow the Company on social media at: Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter or YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to the safe harbors created under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include statements about Viasat's direct business model, Viasat Select, and the experience passengers and crew can expect on Viasat-equipped business or private aircraft – as it relates to speed, coverage, performance, and service plan costs; the forward compatibility of Viasat's IFC system; and future use and coverage of the ViaSat-3 constellation. Readers are cautioned that actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include: our ability to successfully implement our business plan for our broadband services on our anticipated timeline or at all; risks associated with the construction, launch and operation of satellites, including the effect of any anomaly, operational failure or degradation in satellite performance; contractual problems, product defects, manufacturing issues or delays, regulatory issues, changes in relationships with, or the financial condition of, key suppliers, and technologies that do not perform according to expectations; and other factors affecting the aviation sector generally. In addition, please refer to the risk factors contained in Viasat's SEC filings available at www.sec.gov, including Viasat's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. Viasat undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.

Copyright © 2021 Viasat, Inc. All rights reserved. Viasat, the Viasat logo and the Viasat signal are registered trademarks of Viasat, Inc. All other product or company names mentioned are used for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Editor's note: Although there is no cap set on the speed delivered to a terminal, speeds may still be limited by terminal equipment capabilities, network and environmental conditions, and other factors.

SOURCE Viasat, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.viasat.com

