Viasat Named a Top-Scoring Company on the 2020 Disability Equality Index

CARLSBAD, Calif., July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global communications company, today announced it has been named to the 2020 Disability Equality Index® (DEI) "Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion" by Disability:IN and the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD).

The DEI is a prominent benchmarking tool for Fortune 1000 companies to gauge their level of disability workplace inclusion. It was developed by two national leaders, Disability:IN and AAPD, in consultation with the DEI Advisory Committee, a diverse group of business leaders, policy experts and disability advocates. First launched in 2015, the DEI is acknowledged as one of the most comprehensive disability inclusion assessment tools designed and embraced by both business leaders and disability advocates.

"Fostering an environment rich with opportunity and anchored in respect for each and every member of our team is at the heart of who we are at Viasat," said Melinda Kimbro, chief people officer at Viasat. "We're proud to be recognized by Disability:IN and the AAPD as a company committed to creating a diverse and inclusive workplace where employees with different abilities have equal opportunities to learn, grow and achieve great success throughout their careers. However, continuing to identify opportunities to improve our inclusion practices in ways that will positively impact the accessibility, engagement and sense of belonging all employees feel in our work environment, is a key priority."

Viasat offers a number of programs, benefits and resources to promote an inclusive workplace and enable employees with all abilities to thrive. For example, the Company's Ability Alliance Employee Resource Group was created to ensure an environment that values different abilities; to share and celebrate similar values and beliefs; and to increase disability awareness and education through ongoing employee and community support and programs.

About the 2020 DEI

The 2020 DEI measured: Culture & Leadership; Enterprise-Wide Access; Employment Practices (Benefits, Recruitment, Employment, Education, Retention & Advancement, Accommodations); Community Engagement; and Supplier Diversity; Non-U.S. Operations (Non-Weighted). Learn more at: www.DisabilityEqualityIndex.org

