Viasat Named one of the Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion

CARLSBAD, Calif., July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global communications company, today announced it has been named to the 2019 Disability Equality Index® (DEI) "Best Places to Work" by Disability:IN, and the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD).

The DEI is a national benchmarking tool that offers businesses an opportunity to self-report their disability inclusion policies and practices. It was developed by two national leaders, Disability:IN and AAPD, in consultation with an appointed DEI Advisory Committee, which includes a diverse group of experts in business, policy and disability advocacy. The benchmark looks at several key performance indicators including: employment practices, culture and leadership, community engagement, supplier diversity, enterprise-wide access and non-U.S. operations.

"We are proud to be recognized by the Disability Equality Index for our commitment to creating an inclusive workplace where employees with different abilities feel welcome, valued and celebrated for their talents," said Simon Kuo, vice president of Viasat's Corporate Quality and the executive sponsor of Viasat's Ability Alliance Employee Resource Group. "We are focused on building an environment rich with opportunity that cultivates respect, inclusivity and recognizes that diverse perspectives generate varied ideas and different approaches to problem solving that will help us in our mission to connect the world."

Viasat offers a number of programs, benefits and resources to promote an inclusive workplace and enable employees with all abilities to thrive. For example, the Company's Ability Alliance Employee Resource Group was created to ensure an environment that values different abilities; to share and celebrate similar values and beliefs; and to increase disability awareness and education through ongoing employee and community support and programs.

For more information on Viasat's commitment to diversity and inclusion, visit our website here.

About Viasat

Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. For more than 30 years, Viasat has helped shape how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate. Today, the Company is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, secure, affordable, fast connections to impact people's lives anywhere they are—on the ground, in the air or at sea. To learn more about Viasat, visit: www.viasat.com , go to Viasat's Corporate Blog , or follow the Company on social media at: Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , Twitter or YouTube .

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to the safe harbors created under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include statements about Viasat's diversity and inclusion programs, inclusive of the Company's Ability Alliance Employee Resource Group as well as how the Company cultivates respect, inclusivity and uses diverse perspectives to problem solving. Readers are cautioned that actual results could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include: employee retention, hiring and overall talent acquisition initiatives. In addition, please refer to the risk factors contained in Viasat's SEC filings available at www.sec.gov, including Viasat's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. Viasat undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.

Copyright © 2019 Viasat, Inc. All rights reserved. Viasat, the Viasat logo and the Viasat signal are registered trademarks of Viasat, Inc. All other product or company names mentioned are used for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE Viasat, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.viasat.com

