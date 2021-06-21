Viasat Named to Bloomberg Government's BGOV200 List of Top Federal Contractors

CARLSBAD, Calif., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global communications company, today announced it has been named one of the top 200 federal contractors according to Bloomberg Government in the 10th annual BGOV200, based on fiscal year 2020 data for unclassified, prime contracts awarded across all U.S. federal government agencies. Viasat ranked #106, up 15 spots from the previous year. To download a copy of the latest BGOV200 list, please visit here.

The BGOV200 report is a premier source for government contract practitioners evaluating the competitive landscape. Bloomberg Government's analysis found that fiscal 2020 marked the fifth straight year of increased government contract spending, with contracting dollars having increased by $83 billion compared with fiscal 2019.

Looking at Viasat's fiscal year 2020 performance, ending March 31, 2020, the Company's Government Systems business achieved record revenues of more than $1.1 billion. Fiscal year 2020 marked the first year Viasat's government business achieved over $1 billion in revenue and the second consecutive fiscal year it reached more than $1 billion in contract awards. Viasat also announced fiscal year 2021 results, ending March 31, 2021, and noted its Government Systems segment again achieved revenues over $1 billion, and closed the year with over $1.2 billion in contract awards, an 11% increase year-over-year.

"Being recognized within the BGOV report is a strong testament to the hard work being conducted by the Viasat team globally," said Craig Miller, president, Viasat Government Systems. "We are committed to bringing the best of defense and commercial technology to bear for our defense and federal customers, understanding their unique challenges and enabling them to rapidly deliver effective, mission-focused communication solutions to the warfighter."

"We're honored to recognize Viasat as one of the top federal contractors in a very competitive market," said Kevin Brancato, Bloomberg Government's head of product. "Like many of Bloomberg Government's resources, the 10th annual BGOV200 report combines rich data and insightful analysis to help government contractors succeed."

