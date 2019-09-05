Viasat Offers Business Aviation Customers Double the Speeds on its Ku Advanced Network

CARLSBAD, Calif., Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Further enhancing the in-flight connectivity (IFC) experience for Ku Advanced value-minded business jet owners by blending flexibility with performance, Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global communications company, today announced new increased speeds, service packages and hardware incentives. The new high-speed IFC business aviation service packages will enable new and existing Ku-band customers the ability to upgrade their connectivity solution with faster speeds and enhanced experiences across the world's most heavily traveled flight routes.

The new Viasat Ku Advanced packages are available now with increased speeds up to 10 Mbps (resulting in a doubling of speeds for most existing customers), rollover of unused data allowances, regional and hourly service plans and the ability to stream audio and video content. Current and future Viasat business aviation customers are now able to take advantage of Ku Advanced increased speeds with near global coverage and an easy migration path to Viasat's Ka-band system through use of existing aircraft wiring.

"Today's offerings give business jet owners with legacy aircraft and Ku radomes, the ability to deliver an enhanced experience," said Claudio D'Amico, business area director, Business Aviation, Viasat. "We continue to add more capabilities to our network—enabling us to give business jet owners more choice in selecting an in-flight connectivity service package that meets their in-flight internet needs and budget. Our solutions enable customers to find the right balance between capital and operational costs while taking advantage of an enhanced connectivity experience."

To find out more about Viasat Ku Advanced hardware incentives or the new service plans, please email Viasat at business-aviation@viasat.com, or visit Viasat Global Ku Advanced.

