Viasat Partners with Ghana Space Science and Technology Institute to Open its First Real-Time Earth Ground Station in Africa

ACCRA, Ghana, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global communications company, today announced the launch of its first Real-Time Earth (RTE) facility in Africa, located in Accra, Ghana. Viasat worked in partnership with the Ghana Space Science and Technology Institute (GSSTI), a government-based institution under Ghana Atomic Energy Commission (GAEC), focused on coordinating all space, science, technology and related activities in Ghana, to bring new space opportunities and jobs to the region, while expanding Viasat's ability to deliver critical earth observation and remote sensing data on-demand around the world. With this new station, Viasat's RTE global network is now active in five continents.

Viasat RTE provides Ground-Station-as-a-Service (GSaaS) capabilities in support of environmental, insurance, shipping, energy and government operations. It is a fully-managed, affordable ground network that supports next-generation and legacy geosynchronous equatorial orbit (GEO), medium earth orbit (MEO) and low earth orbit (LEO) satellites using the S-, X-, and Ka-bands, enabling operators to meet current and future data requirements.

Specifically in Ghana, Viasat's RTE satellite ground station facility is located at the Ghana Radio Astronomy Observatory, Kuntunse. It includes a Viasat full-motion 7.3M S/X/Ka-band antenna and associated infrastructure. The antenna is currently ready to provide global satellite operators the ability to perform Telemetry, Tracking and Command (TT&C) capabilities as well as rapidly download, stream and/or disseminate valuable satellite-based data in a timely and secure manner.

"The new RTE ground station, located in Ghana, is part of Viasat's strategic growth plan for a global RTE ground service network, with prior operations already located in North America, South America, Australia and Europe," said John Williams, vice president, Real-Time Earth at Viasat. "By working in partnership with GSSTI, we have opened a state-of-the-art RTE facility, bringing jobs and economic growth to the region, while further differentiating Viasat's service through our ability to provide satellite operators access to world-class antenna systems for high-speed RTE connectivity of payload data across a secure network."

Eric Aggrey, research scientist and project manager of Ghana Radio Astronomy Project, GSSTI added, "The development of Viasat's new antenna site has been an extremely positive opportunity for the people and economy of Ghana. We have positively grown our presence in the global space and technology sector and look forward to expanding our relationship with Viasat to bring additional new space opportunities, technologies and skillsets to Africa."

