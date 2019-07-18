Viasat Provides Support for a University of California San Diego Cross-Border Summer Research Program, Enabling 120 Students from Mexico and San Diego to Explore STEAM Opportunities

CARLSBAD, Calif., July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global communications company, has partnered with the University of California San Diego (UC San Diego) to sponsor the university's ENLACE bi-national summer research program, encouraging cross-border research and study between Mexico and California. The program is bringing 120 high school and university students from both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border to UC San Diego for several weeks this summer, providing opportunities for the students to explore STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) research and careers.

Through ENLACE, the students get hands-on technology experience and education at UC San Diego, while tackling challenging engineering problems on bi-national teams. The students will have the opportunity to visit Viasat and meet with Viasat senior executives and engineers to learn about career opportunities that can help transform their communities and countries.

"We are thrilled to be working with UC San Diego on their ENLACE program, as promoting STEAM education globally is critically important to driving the next generation of engineers," said Rick Baldridge, president and chief operating officer, Viasat. "As we continue to invest and grow our presence in Mexico, supporting local students through this program is vital. We are committed to building the workforce of the future, and investing in education in the countries we operate in."

"The ENLACE program, now in its seventh year, has seen record enrollment this summer, growing from just five students in our first year to 120 this year. We are proud to name Viasat as an ENLACE partner—as they will help provide life-changing opportunities to ambitious students from Mexico and San Diego," said ENLACE founder Olivia Graeve, a mechanical engineering professor at the UC San Diego Jacobs School of Engineering.

The ENLACE program is a seven-week program that runs from late June to early August 2019. It focuses on providing an educational link and enriching experiences for students between Mexico and San Diego.

