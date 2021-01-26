Viasat Ramps-Up Production on its Link 16 Next-Generation Tactical Data Links Radios to Meet Near-Term U.S. and International Defense Requirements

CARLSBAD, Calif., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global communications company, announced today it increased production run rates to over 200 Non-Developmental Item (NDI) Link 16 Next-Generation Tactical Data Links radios per month to meet current interest and pending orders from U.S. and international defense customers.

Specifically, Viasat is seeing surge interest in its Battlefield Awareness Targeting System-Embedded (BATS-E) Link 16 radios, which provide network connectivity and access for a variety of unmanned platforms to view, relay and share situational awareness data for more accurate tracking, identification and engagement. The Company is on track to build 25 BATS-E radios per month to meet near-term demand from U.S. and global military forces—with an ability to go significantly higher if demand requires. The Company's other NDI Link 16 radios, the AN/PRC-161 Battlefield Awareness Targeting System-Dismounted (BATS-D) and KOR-24A Small Tactical Terminal (STT), round out the production levels to run rates totaling over 200 radios per month.

"The evolving threat environment requires new capabilities that give warfighters a 360-degree view of the battlefield," said Ken Peterman, Viasat's president, Government Systems. "Viasat is actively developing, fielding and bringing new capabilities to market, through our expansive NDI business model, which enables us to deliver products significantly faster, with lower lifecycle costs and lower risk to the defense customer when compared to traditional acquisition programs and timelines."

Peterman added, "We have a large-scale production capacity, which enables us to deliver high volumes of our Link 16 Next-Generation Tactical Data Links product line. These products empower warfighters with critical Link 16 communications on the battlefield; are future proofed to address emerging threat requirements; and meet cryptographic modernization requirements ahead of any Department of Defense mandated timeline."

To-date, Viasat has shipped in excess of 5,000 Link 16 Next-Generation Tactical Data Links radios worldwide.

