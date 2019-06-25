Viasat, Teledyne Partner to Deliver Connected Flight Deck Services to Commercial Aviation Customers

CHICAGO, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- (Electronic Flight Bag Users Forum) -- Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global communications company, and Teledyne Controls LLC, a leading provider of sophisticated avionics systems, announced today a partnership to bring real-time connected flight deck services to commercial airlines. Designed for Viasat in-flight connectivity (IFC) customers, this partnership allows commercial airlines to decrease operational costs by eliminating expensive manual data off-loading processes; make better use of data mid-flight with improved data analysis and relevancy; and reduce data loss through preventative maintenance and the immediate access of flight deck information.

As data becomes increasingly critical in aviation operations, commercial airlines are looking to leverage analytics to identify actionable insights that will help streamline operational efficiencies, reduce costs and increase safety. Using Viasat's IFC system paired with Teledyne's Aircraft Interface Device (AID), airlines can off-load Quick Access Recorder (QAR) data and reliably stream Aircraft Communications Addressing and Reporting System (ACARS) messages in real-time from the flight deck. Additionally, airlines can augment flight operations and maintenance quality assurance programs by immediately identifying and responding to maintenance issues, reducing aircraft on ground (AOG) timelines.

"The combination of Viasat's in-flight connectivity service with Teledyne's Aircraft Interface Device is delivering tremendous cost savings along with data benefits to commercial airlines," said Murray Skelton, senior director of Aircraft Solutions, Teledyne. "In working with Viasat, we can securely off-load over 80% of ACARS data in real-time, which allows airlines to improve quality assurance programs and reduce costs associated with sending messages over expensive Very High Frequency (VHF) radio systems, especially when over water."

Don Buchman, vice president and general manager, Commercial Aviation, Viasat added, "Through our partnership with Teledyne, we're changing connected flight deck services by enabling airlines to creatively use in-flight connectivity to create a fully connected fleet. Commercial aircraft generate large volumes of data, and our goal is to help airlines use this data more effectively by removing the expensive manual, post flight data acquisition process as well as create an environment where communications and analysis happens between the flight deck and ground operations teams—all in real-time."

Qantas Airways finds success through connected flight deck communications

Qantas is using high-speed Viasat satellite connectivity with Teledyne's GroundLink® avionics software across its domestic fleet of B737 and A330 aircraft with Wi-Fi to stream information over the Viasat system. The airline is also looking at new ways to leverage the system for Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) application – for tracking and visualizing weather, turbulence modeling and to improve pilots' overall situational awareness when in flight.

"Viasat's inflight connectivity service delivers a comprehensive aircraft data delivery solution for the flight deck and cabin," said Alex Passerini, Qantas Chief Technical Pilot.

"Together with Viasat and Teledyne, we have an innovative solution that has modernized our flight deck communications, allowing us to streamline the process for how we deliver information to the ground for advanced flight tracking and real-time aircraft monitoring. It is also enabling aircraft communications in remote areas of Australia without traditional ACARS coverage."

About Teledyne Controls

Headquartered in Southern California, Teledyne Controls LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). Teledyne Controls is a leading manufacturer and innovator of a wide range of data management solutions designed to help aircraft operators collect, analyze and distribute aircraft data more efficiently. Teledyne Controls maintains worldwide facilities and a global network of field representatives to support its many airline, airframe, and military customers. To learn more about Teledyne Controls, visit: www.teledynecontrols.com, or follow the Company on social media at: Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter

About Viasat

Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. For more than 30 years, Viasat has helped shape how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate. Today, the Company is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, secure, affordable, fast connections to impact people's lives anywhere they are—on the ground, in the air or at sea. To learn more about Viasat, visit: www.viasat.com, go to Viasat's Corporate Blog, or follow the Company on social media at: Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter or YouTube.

