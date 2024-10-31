Viasat to Deliver Dual-Band Global Aero Terminals for Embraer C-390 Multi-Mission Airlifter

Viasat's multi-band, multi-orbit, multi-network terminals will be integrated into Embraer C-390 Millennium aircraft

CARLSBAD, Calif., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global leader in satellite communications (SATCOM), and Embraer (NYSE: ERJ; B3: EMBR3), a global leader in the aerospace industry, today announced their collaboration to enable advanced hybrid satellite communications capabilities on the Embraer C-390 Millennium military aircraft. Viasat will deliver its Hybrid SATCOM Approach (HSA), based on the dual-band, global aero terminal, GAT-5530 (known as KuKarray), for integration on the new C-390 multi-mission aircraft. The application of advanced hybrid SATCOM capabilities across the common fleets will provide increased operational awareness and enhance interoperability, data rate throughput, and resilient connectivity with Automated Primary, Alternate, Contingency, and Emergency (APACE) communication plans across multiple domains.

Viasat will work with Embraer to deliver its flexible HSA solution and support terminal integration on the C-390 aircraft. The integration of Viasat's hybrid capability addresses the requirement for differentiated and resilient SATCOM solutions to support the rapidly evolving missions of current and future global defense customers.

The HSA will provide secure and reliable satellite connectivity to the C-390 aircraft with automated failover, enhancing operations with resilient broadband SATCOM supporting the operational flexibility and responsiveness required by the C-390 tactical mission.

The Viasat HSA is designed with an open architecture to support agile and resilient communications, allowing flexible terminal integration to enable, according to each customer operational needs, multi-band, multi-orbit connectivity on Viasat's networks, third-party networks, and access to private government networks including the Wideband Global SATCOM (WGS) network.

The dual-band (Ku/Ka) broadband terminal integration on C-390 will offer to the global defense market an expandable, highly flexible, multi-network, multi-band, and multi-orbit SATCOM capability that can seamlessly traverse Viasat's high-capacity Ka-band and global Ku-band satellite networks, as well as third-party government and military networks (to include Mil-Ka).

"Viasat is excited to expand its relationship with Embraer and deliver a hybrid SATCOM solution on the C-390 Millennium platform. Our Hybrid SATCOM Approach design supports advanced airborne connectivity for defense customers seeking reliable, resilient satellite communications in contested environments," said Victor Farah, Senior Vice President of Viasat Government Solutions and Services. "We are committed to working with Embraer to enable dynamic and scalable beyond-line-of-sight connectivity that supports mission requirements today and in the future."

"The C-390 offers interoperability and multi-mission capability off-the-shelf, and Embraer is consistently working to expand the envelope," said Frederico Lemos, Chief Commercial Officer for Embraer Defense & Security. "The selection of Viasat's hybrid satcom terminal is totally aligned with our vision to deliver reliable global connectivity and PACE communication to the end-users as these are important capabilities the customers reference in the mission requirements and a key differentiator for our aircraft."

The Embraer C-390 multi-mission airlifter provides customers with increased operational flexibility and responsiveness, logistical support in various missions and operations, and enables a wide range of humanitarian and medical tasks. Viasat's HSA solution will help strengthen this operational capability by supporting communications using Ku-band and WGS and providing flexibility for installation of future mission communications systems in LEO and L-Band.

Visit Viasat's website to learn more about the GAT-5530 terminal or the Embraer website for more about the C-390 Millennium aircraft.

