Viasat to Deliver In-Flight Connectivity to More than 230 Additional Delta Domestic Mainline Aircraft

CARLSBAD, Calif., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global communications company, today announced Delta Air Lines selected the company's industry-leading in-flight connectivity (IFC) solution for an additional 230+ domestic mainline, narrow-body aircraft, expanding the future scale of Delta's next-generation onboard experience. Under this expansion, select aircraft from Delta Air Lines' Airbus 321neo, Airbus 220-300, Boeing 737-800, Airbus 320ceo and Airbus 319 fleets will be retrofitted with Viasat's next-generation Ka-band satellite technology. This new aircraft award is in addition to the more than 300 Delta aircraft already announced in January 2021.

With Viasat's innovative satellite technology – featuring enhanced capacity, quality and speed – Delta customers can stream video or music, browse websites, connect to email, use apps and more—all on their own personal electronic devices. Additionally, a single Viasat high-capacity Ka-band satellite antenna will power IFC while simultaneously providing live TV access to the seatback screens.

"By equipping more than 230 additional aircraft with Viasat IFC, Delta is validating how the system can scale," said Don Buchman, Viasat vice president and general manager, Commercial Aviation. "We have a proven in-flight connectivity solution that will meet the demands of Delta customers today and the expected increase in demand in the future."

Viasat's Satellite Network

Select Delta aircraft will be outfitted with Viasat's latest Ka-band IFC system and will be compatible with Viasat's complete network of satellites, including Viasat's first-generation spacecraft and partner satellites, its second-generation spacecraft ViaSat-2, and the forthcoming ViaSat-3 constellation, which is expected to offer global coverage with nearly eight times more capacity than Viasat's current fleet. Viasat's IFC solution is an ideal offering to meet both current and future demand, as Delta expects increases for enhanced passenger connectivity and streaming services.

Viasat Powering Delta's Next Generation Onboard Experience

Delta remains focused on delivering innovation in the air and on the ground, having been recognized as one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies worldwide this year, and the airline continues to invest in offering a superior customer experience throughout the travel journey. For more on Delta's commitment to building the next-generation onboard experience through fast, reliable Viasat Wi-Fi, visit articles and videos on Delta News Hub.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to the safe harbors created under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include among others, statements related to Viasat and Delta's partnership; the introduction of Viasat's IFC service on Delta's Airbus 321neo, Airbus 220-300, Boeing 737-800, Airbus 320ceo and Airbus 319 aircraft; the availability, capabilities and performance of the Viasat in-flight internet equipment; the number of planes and the timing to connect the Delta fleet, and the satellites used to provide the service, the forward compatibility of Viasat's IFC system, and the expected global capacity and geographic coverage gains that will be provided by the ViaSat-3 constellation.

