Viasat to Participate in Deutsche Bank Global Space Summit

News provided by

Viasat, Inc.

Nov 13, 2024, 14:00 ET

CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global leader in satellite communications, today announced that its President of Global Space Networks, Craig Miller, will be participating in the Deutsche Bank Global Space Summit, which will be hosted in New York, New York on Wednesday November 20, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET. Miller, who previously led the Viasat Government Systems business, will participate in the in-person summit on a defense technology panel alongside commercial and government leaders.

There will not be a webcast for this in-person event. A link to the recording of the session will be posted to the Investor Relations section of the Viasat website after the event is complete and the recording is made available.

For specific conference information, or to register to attend the Deutsche Bank Global Space Summit, please contact the organization directly.

About Viasat
Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. With offices in 24 countries around the world, our mission shapes how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate and connect. Viasat is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, reliable, secure, affordable, fast connections to positively impact people's lives anywhere they are—on the ground, in the air or at sea, while building a sustainable future in space. In May 2023, Viasat completed its acquisition of Inmarsat, combining the teams, technologies and resources of the two companies to create a new global communications partner. Learn more at www.viasat.com, the Viasat News Room or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X or YouTube.

Copyright © 2024 Viasat, Inc. All rights reserved. Viasat, the Viasat logo and the Viasat Signal are registered trademarks in the U.S. and in other countries of Viasat, Inc. All other product or company names mentioned are used for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE Viasat, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Viasat and Altán Join Forces to Launch First-of-Its-Kind LTE Home and Mobile Broadband Service over Satellite in Mexico

Viasat and Altán Join Forces to Launch First-of-Its-Kind LTE Home and Mobile Broadband Service over Satellite in Mexico

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global communications company, today announced the launch of its innovative home and mobile broadband service in...

Viasat Releases Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global leader in satellite communications, today published its second quarter fiscal year 2025 financial results in a...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Telecommunications Equipment

Telecommunications Equipment

Broadcast Tech

Broadcast Tech

Computer Hardware

Computer Hardware

Computer Hardware

Computer Hardware

News Releases in Similar Topics