Viasat to Present at Two Upcoming Financial Conferences

CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global communications company, announced today that Mark Dankberg, Viasat's chairman and chief executive officer, will be participating in the following two upcoming financial conferences:

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference

Date: Monday, March 2, 2020

Location: San Francisco, Calif.

The session is scheduled for 3:45 p.m. Pacific Time / 6:45 p.m. Eastern Time

Raymond James 41st Annual Institutional Investors Conference

Date: Wednesday, March 4, 2020

Location: Orlando, Fl.

The session is scheduled for 8:35 a.m. Pacific Time / 11:35 a.m. Eastern Time

Information to access each webcast will be made available in the Investor Relations section of Viasat's corporate website at: investors.viasat.com.

About Viasat

Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. For more than 30 years, Viasat has helped shape how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate. Today, the Company is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, secure, affordable, fast connections to impact people's lives anywhere they are—on the ground, in the air or at sea. To learn more about Viasat, visit: www.viasat.com, go to Viasat's Corporate Blog, or follow the Company on social media at: Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter or YouTube.

