Viasat to Present at Upcoming Events for the Financial Community

CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global communications company, today announced that senior executives will participate at the following virtual events for the financial community:

Raymond James 42nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference

Presenter: Viasat's Executive Chairman Mark Dankberg

Date/time: Monday, March 1, 2021 at 10:20 a.m. Pacific time

Audio Webcast: Available online at: investors.viasat.com. A replay will be available for one-year post-event.

J.P. Morgan Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference

Presenter: Viasat's Chief Financial Officer Shawn Duffy

Date/time: Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 11:45 a.m. Pacific Time

Audio Webcast: An audio webcast will not be available for this event.

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Presenter: Viasat's President and CEO Rick Baldridge

Date/time: Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 1:15 p.m. Pacific Time

Audio Webcast: Available online at: investors.viasat.com. A replay will be available for 90 days post-event.

Viasat maintains a current listing of its scheduled investor conferences on the Events and Presentations page in the Investor section of its website. For more information visit: investors.viasat.com.

About Viasat

Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. For more than 30 years, Viasat has helped shape how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate. Today, the Company is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, secure, affordable, fast connections to impact people's lives anywhere they are—on the ground, in the air or at sea.

