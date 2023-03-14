Viasat to Provide In-Flight Connectivity to Additional Delta Aircraft, Including Widebodies

Total Count Now at more than 1,000 Aircraft as Delta Air Lines Continues to Expand Fast, Free Wi-Fi Offering

CARLSBAD, Calif., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global communications company, today announced its in-flight connectivity (IFC) solution will be installed on a total of more than 1,000 Delta Air Lines aircraft. This confirms Delta has selected Viasat IFC services for its widebody fleets, including all active aircraft in its Airbus A330, Airbus A350, and Boeing 767 fleets. In addition to previously announced mainline fleets, the Airbus 220 and upcoming deliveries on the Boeing 737MAX will be outfitted and serviced by Viasat.

Delta began offering fast, free Wi-Fi to all Delta SkyMiles® Members onboard most domestic mainline flights on February 1, 2023 and announced earlier this year that it is on track to offer the service on more than 700 Viasat-equipped aircraft by the end of 2023.

"We are honored to continue expanding as the technology provider supporting Delta's mission to offer fast, free Wi-Fi as part of its evolved customer experience," said Don Buchman, Viasat's vice president and general manager, Commercial Aviation. "The speed and scale at which we have reached this milestone together – now with more than 1,000 aircraft planned -- has been astounding and is a tribute to our collaboration."

Viasat's Satellite Network

Delta's Viasat-equipped aircraft are being outfitted with Viasat's latest Ka-band IFC system and are designed to be compatible with the Company's complete network of satellites, including the forthcoming three-satellite ViaSat-3 constellation, the first of which is scheduled to launch in April 2023. Each of the ViaSat-3 satellites is expected to have more than 1 Terabit per second (Tbps) of throughput capacity, making them the highest-capacity broadband satellites ever launched.

The ViaSat-3 constellation is designed to solve a key challenge to providing high quality connectivity in aviation by combining throughput capacity with the ability to flex that capacity to meet demand where it is highest and most concentrated. By doing so, Viasat and Delta can provide a consistently high quality, high-speed, and content-rich in-flight Wi-Fi experience even at times of peak demand, which is critical to Delta's vision for a more personalized travel experience.

For more information about Viasat's in-flight connectivity solution, please visit the Company's Commercial Aviation page at https://www.viasat.com/enterprise-and-mobility/aviation/commercial/

About Viasat

Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. For more than 35 years, Viasat has helped shape how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate. Today, the Company is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, secure, affordable, fast connections to impact people's lives anywhere they are—on the ground, in the air or at sea. To learn more about Viasat, visit: www.viasat.com, go to Viasat's Corporate Blog, or follow the Company on social media at: Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter or YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to the safe harbors created under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include among others, statements related to Viasat and Delta's partnership; the introduction of Viasat's IFC service on Delta's Airbus A330, Airbus A350, and Boeing 767 aircraft; the availability, capabilities and performance of the Viasat IFC system; the number and types of planes and the timing to connect the Delta fleet, the forward compatibility of Viasat's IFC system, the scheduled launch date of the first ViaSat-3 satellite, and the expected capacity and flexibility to dynamically allocate capacity of the ViaSat-3 constellation. Readers are cautioned that actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include: risks associated with the construction, launch and operation of the satellite(s) used to supply these services, including the effect of any anomaly, operational failure or degradation in satellite performance; contractual problems; product defects; manufacturing issues or delays; regulatory issues; changes in relationships with, or the financial condition of, key suppliers; technologies not being developed according to anticipated schedules, or that do not perform according to expectations; and other factors affecting the aviation sector generally. In addition, please refer to the risk factors contained in Viasat's SEC filings available at www.sec.gov, including Viasat's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. Viasat undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.

Copyright © 2023 Viasat, Inc. All rights reserved. Viasat, the Viasat logo and the Viasat signal are registered trademarks of Viasat, Inc. All other product or company names mentioned are used for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE Viasat, Inc.